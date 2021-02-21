Zach Eschenberg had a career high 16 kills and hit .361 as the top-ranked BYU men's volleyball team rallied to beat Grand Canyon 3-2 (25-27, 28-26, 23-25, 25-23, 15-11) to win the second of four matches against the Lopes on Saturday.
Eschenberg also tallied five digs and two blocks. Davide Gardini added a season-high 15 kills while also leading the team in digs (eight) and blocks (five). Gabi Garcia Fernandez ended the match with 14 kills and a season-high four aces to go with seven digs and three blocks. Will Stanley finished with five kills on a .833 hitting percentage with four digs, three blocks and team-high 51 assists.
Junior middle blocker Brandon Oberender came off the bench after an injury to Felipe de Brito Ferreira and contributed two aces, three blocks and a kill. His plays were momentum builders during tight points.
"I thought he did an outstanding job to be honest." Said head coach Shawn Olmstead on Oberender "We've got total confidence and faith in 'B.O.' he's done great things for our team. Brandon came in and picked things up right where we left off. I thought he did a remarkable job."
BYU (5-1) held Grand Canyon (1-3) to a hitting percentage of .293, finishing with 31 digs and 11 blocks. Both teams ended the night with 60 kills and each of the first four sets were decided by just two points.
The Cougars trailed 1-0 and 2-1 against the Lopes before before winning Set 4 to force a fifth set.
Two GCU service errors and an attack error extended the Cougar lead to three, 8-5, in the fifth set. Three consecutive service errors between the two teams led to a 11-7 BYU lead. The Cougars added an additional point on Gardini’s 15th kill of the match. The Cougars won the set 15-11, never trailing, on the 21st service error of the night for Grand Canyon to win the match.
The Cougars will play GCU for a third time on Thursday, Feb. 25 in Phoenix at 6:00 pm local time.
Baseball earns splits in season opener
SAN MARCOS, Texas — BYU baseball split a doubleheader with Texas State on Saturday in the season opener for both teams. After a ninth inning rally came up just short in a 5-4 game one loss, the Cougars bounced back in the nightcap with a 9-4 victory.
"We came out a little tentative in Game 1 and threw the ball around a little bit," said BYU head coach Mike Littlewood. "Unfortunately it ended up hurting us in the end. Cy (Nielson) didn’t have great stuff today, but Easton (Walker) came in and was real sharp and gave us a chance to win."
BYU made it a one-run game on a two-run homer by right fielder Cole Gambill in the fourth, but the Bobcats added a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning to take a 4-2 advantage.
After a scoreless fifth inning, the Cougars tied it up at 4-4 in the sixth on a two-run, two-out double by catcher Abraham Valdez. Infielder Andrew Pintar and designated hitter Joshua Cowden scored from first and third on the double down the right field line.
A Cougar error in the seventh inning gave Texas State a runner on third, and the Bobcats took advantage on an RBI groundout that scored what proved to be the winning run.
Down 5-4 in the ninth inning, BYU had runners on first and second with one out, but a strike out and a fly out to deep left field ended the game.
In the second game, BYU got things rolling early in the second inning on junior right fielder Cole Gambill’s second home run of the day, a three-run shot off the batter’s eye in center field. The Cougars scored again in the inning on a Hayden Leatham sacrifice fly that plated Andrew Pintar, giving BYU an early 4-0 lead.
"Cole Gambill did a great job on offense and defense today in his Division 1 debut," said Littlewood.
Texas State answered in the bottom half of the second inning with a 3-RBI double, making it 4-3, after two. The Bobcats then tied it up at 4-all in the third on an infield single after getting a runner on third with a deep triple to left center.
The Cougars took the lead back in the fifth inning when junior Jacob Wilk’s RBI double scored Joshua Cowden from second. BYU added an insurance run in the sixth, going ahead 6-4 on a bases loaded wild pitch that scored Leatham.
In the ninth inning, senior Freddie Achecar came in as a pinch-hitter and promptly got on base with a first-pitch single. He then came around to score on three wild pitches, extending the Cougar lead to 7-4. BYU added two more runs in the inning as Brock Watkins reached on a fielder's choice and throwing error that scored Pintar and Gambill.
Bryce Robison went four innings in relief, striking out two and surrendering no earned runs. Cougar closer Reid McLaughlin pitched the final two inning, facing just seven Bobcat hitters on his way to picking up the save.
"Bryce was lights out in game two and our offense put pressure on them the entire game," said Littlewood. "It’s nice to have a guy like Reid McGlaughlin you can hand the ball to that can finish things out."
The Cougars will be back at Bobcat Ballpark to face Texas State in game three of the four-game series on Monday, Feb. 22 at 4:02 p.m. CST. No television or radio broadcast is scheduled, but live stats will be available.
Softball finishes tournament with two wins
ST. GEORGE, Utah – BYU closed out the St. George Classic with a pair of wins against UVU (7-2) and Nevada (7-1) on Saturday afternoon.
"We played solid softball today," BYU head coach Gordon Eakin said. "Arissa Paulson and Autumn Moffat-Korth both pitched excellent games. Our offense came alive with timely hits, stolen bases and home runs. It was a fun day to watch this team compete."
The Cougars came out swinging in the first game as Jensen-McFarland doubled to left field and Zavodnik followed it up sending one over the fence also bringing in Jensen-McFarland to make the score 2-0 in the first.
Emilee Erickson tacked on another homer in the second before Erin Miklus stole home and Jensen-McFarland rounded out the inning scoring on a wild pitch making the score 5-0.
A single from HannahJo Peterson got the Cougars on base before Zavodnik singled to right field to bring Peterson home for a 6-0 advantage.
In the second game, the Wolfpack opened up scoring in the first inning to go up 1-0. BYU quickly evened the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the inning as Jensen-McFarland made it home on a groundout.
BYU continued on its scoring rampage, putting up one run in the third and fourth to make the sure 3-1. The Cougars added two runs in both the fifth and sixth inning to increase their lead to 7-1.
Autumn Moffat-Korth retired two in the top of the seven and a ground out secured the win for the Cougars.
BYU will next travel to the Arizona Tournament in Tuscon, Arizona from Feb. 25-17.
Pole vaulters lead BYU track efforts
Three BYU pole vaulters cracked the BYU track and field top 10 board at the BYU Cougar Indoor Invite on Saturday.
Junior Caleb Witsken cleared 5.52m/18-1.25, the fifth-best mark in school history, to take second place at the meet. Sophomore All-American Zach McWhorter won the event with a mark of 5.72m/18-9.25, nearly clearing 5.81m/19-0.5 in his final attempts. McWhorter currently ranks No. 2 in the NCAA (5.76m/18-10.75) and Witsken is now No. 6.
Freshman Hannah Richardson and junior Isabel Neal both moved up the BYU Top 10 list in the women’s pole vault. Richardson is now No. 8 with a clearance of 4.07m/13-4.25 while Isabel Neal is tied for No. 10 with a mark of 4.02m/13-2.25.
The Cougars went 1-4 in the women’s shot put with senior Sierra Freeland taking first place with a mark of 14.80m/48-6.75. Sophomore Jessica Thompson (13.70m/44-11.25), sophomore Gretchen Hoesktre (13.23m/43-4.75) and junior Bradina Anae (13.09m/42-11.25) went 2-3. In the men’s shot put, junior Austin Carter won the event with a toss of 16.14m/52-11.50.
Junior Sable Lohmeier El-Bakri took first place in the women’s weight throw with a season-best 17.16m/56-3.65. In the men’s weight throw, Brandon Anderton (17.06m/55-11.75) and Danny Bryant (16.88m/55-4.50) went 3-4 in the event.
Sophomore Annalise Hart won the women’s triple jump with a season-best 11.69m/38-4.25 while freshman Taye Raymond placed first in the women’s long jump with a distance of 5.68m/18-7.50. Junior Conner Kennedy took first in the men’s long jump with a mark of 6.82m/22-4.50.
Sophomore Cierra Tidwell-Allphin cleared 1.75m/5-9 to win the women’s high jump while sophomore Jacob Veres finished with a personal-best 2.08m/6-10 in the men’s high jump.
In the men’s 400m, senior All-American Michael Bluth clocked a season-best 46.66 to win the event while freshman Ransom Allphin took second with a season-best 49.24. Senior Brinn Jensen and junior Kayla Perry both ran career-best times of 55.64 and 55.93, respectively, to go 1-2 in the women’s 400m.
Junior Jaslyn Gardner won the women’s 60m with a time of 7.36 and Raymond ran a season-best 7.75 to finish third. In the men’s 60m, junior Easton Bianchi and senior Colten Yardley went 1-2 in the final with times of 6.76 and 6.85, respectively.
BYU track and field will wrap up the indoor regular season next week at the Husky Classic. The meet will take place Feb. 25-27 at the Dempsey Indoor Track Arena in Seattle, Washington.