IRVINE, Calif. — The No. 2 BYU Cougars swept Concordia Irvine (25-20, 25-19, 25-19) Thursday night on the road. The sweep is BYU’s second in a row, both on the road.
“I’m proud of the way the guys battled tonight as a team,” said BYU head coach Shawn Olmstead.
As a team, BYU held CUI to a .198 hitting percentage, with 12 Concordia hitting errors and 12 BYU blocks contributing to that. The Cougars hit their way to .375 (49-10-104) and had five team aces.
Outside hitter Zach Eschenberg matched his career-high 16 kills on a .469 clip with only one error.
“I thought Wil made a handful of good decisions in certain situations that opened things up for both Esch (Eschenberg) and Davide (Gardini),” Olmstead said. “Esch has been working hard with his range, and we saw a lot of improvement tonight.”
BYU will play tomorrow, Mar. 5 at USC in the Galen Center starting at 5 p.m. PST. The game will be available to watch on the Pac-12 Network.
Cougars lose pitcher's duel
CORVALLIS, Oregon — A two-out RBI single by Wade Meckler in the bottom of the eighth inning with the bases loaded gave No. 20 Oregon State a 1-0 victory over BYU in game one of a three-game series on Thursday.
“We had a few opportunities throughout the game but just couldn't get the big hit,” said BYU head coach Mike Littlewood.
BYU’s best scoring opportunity came in the top of the six when sophomore Payton Cole doubled down the right field line to open the inning. Sophomore Andrew Pintar and senior Mitch McIntyre then drew back-to-back walks to load the bases with no outs. Beaver starter Kevin Abel struck out the next three Cougars on 15 pitches to end the threat.
BYU got outstanding pitching performances from sophomores Easton Walker and Mikade Johnson. The two surrendered just six hits and no runs over seven and a third innings, while combining for eight strikeouts. Oregon entered the game hitting .324 as a team with 61 runs in eight games.
“Abel was very impressive tonight and Easton matched him pitch for pitch,” said Littlewood. “Easton gave us a great start and a chance to win against a talented Oregon State lineup.”
Game two of the series is scheduled for Friday, March 5, at 5:35 p.m. PST. The game will be streamed live by Oregon State and also broadcast by BYU Sports Network on BYU Radio FM 107.9, BYUCougars.com and the BYU Cougars app.
BYU softball splits with Cal
STANFORD, Calif. – Rylee Jensen hit a walk-off homer to beat California 8-7 on the first day of the DeMarini Invitational on Thursday afternoon.
"We fought hard today against two very good teams," BYU head coach Gordon Eakin said. "I am proud of our fight."
With the score tied at 7-all, BYU held Cal in the top of the eighth inning. The Cougars sent their leadoff hitter, Jensen, to the plate and the senior sent the ball out of the park to walk it off for the 8-7 win.
In the nightcap, BYU rallied from behind with two outs in the seventh. A double from Mallory Barber brought home two runners and was followed up with a single from Jensen drove Barber home to make the score 5-3. However, it wasn’t enough as BYU ultimately fell 5-3.
The Cougars continue at the DeMarini Invitational on Friday, Feb. 5 against UCSB at 3 p.m. PT.