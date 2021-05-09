SANTA CLARA, Calif. – BYU softball completed the series sweep of Santa Clara in a 6-1 win in Game 3 at Fowler Park on Saturday afternoon. The series win clinched BYU’s 12th consecutive conference championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
Leading off the top of the second, Martha Epenesa put the Cougars on the board with a blast into center field.
The Broncos evened things up at 1-1 in the bottom of the third as a passed ball allowed the runner on third to score. Broncos’ shortstop Allyson Ferreiera, who had singled at the previous at-bat, attempted to advance an additional base but was thrown out by Autumn Moffat-Korth at third to end the inning.
In the top of the fifth, Rylee Jensen singled into right field. The hit put her at No. 2 all-time in career hits at BYU. It also scored Ally Oyanguren from third to give the Cougars a 2-1 advantage heading into the bottom half of the inning.
Arissa Paulson gave BYU a two-run lead in the sixth with a single up the middle that brought in Epenesa.
Jensen broke another BYU record in the top of the seventh with a double that went down the first base line. With the lined shot, Jensen is now No. 1 all-time in career doubles at BYU.
Jensen later scored on a single by Violet Zavodnik to make the score 4-1, BYU. Huntyr Ava added two more runs with a single into right that was able to score Zavodnik and HannahJo Peterson to give the Cougars a commanding 6-1 lead that would end up being the final score.
BYU (33-15 overall, 11-1 WCC) will put on a pair of Senior Days at Gail Miller Field next week, with the first taking place on Monday in a doubleheader against Dixie State. Game one will start at 2 p.m. MDT and game two at approximately 4 p.m. MDT. Seniors Rylee Jensen, Arissa Paulson, Emilee Erickson, Erin Miklus, Morgan Bevell and Marissa Chavez will be recognized at the conclusion of the doubleheader.
The second Senior Day will be a Blue-White scrimmage held at Gail Miller Field on Friday at 5 p.m. MDT.
San Diego rallies for walk-off win
SAN DIEGO — Down three going into the bottom of the ninth, San Diego rallied for four runs to come from behind and beat BYU 13-12 at Fowler Park on Saturday.
“We got down early but I was proud the guys refused to quit,” said BYU head coach Mike Littlewood. “It was like a heavy weight fight today. Both teams went toe-to-toe and refused to quit. Tip your hat to San Diego who strung together a couple of hits in their last at bat and found a way to win.”
Despite the tough loss on Saturday, the Cougars won two of three games in the series from the Toreros, who entered the weekend in first place in the WCC. The two teams combined for 35 hits and 25 runs on Saturday for a total of 86 hits and 56 runs over the three-game series.
San Diego (29-10, 15-6) jumped out to an early lead, scoring one run in the first inning and six in the second to take a 7-0 advantage.
Facing a huge deficit, Cole Gambill led off the fourth inning with blast over the rightfield fence to get the Cougars on the board. Following a single by Joshua Cowden, Brock Watkins then homered to deep center to cut the lead to 7-3. With two outs, Cooper Vest, Mitch McIntyre, Jacob Rogers and Andrew Pintar all singled to keep the momentum going.
A double by Gambill down the leftfield line emptied the bases and tied the game at 7-7. A single by Hayden Leatham then plated Gambill to give BYU an 8-7 lead. The lead didn’t last long as the Toreros tied the game at 8-8 in the bottom half of the fourth.
BYU (19-24, 11-10) scored runs in both the fifth and sixth innings for a 10-8 lead, but San Diego once again answered in the bottom of the sixth to cut the Cougars lead to 10-9.
After a scoreless seventh inning, BYU scored two in the eighth when Pintar doubled down the leftfield line and Gambill singled to right to score Pintar. Leatham then single up the middle advancing Gambill to third, who would later score on a sacrifice fly by Joshua Cowden to increase the lead to 12-9.
San Diego strung together three hits and a walk in the bottom of the ninth as the Cougars' defense struggled to get outs. With one out and the winning run on third, Shane McGuire’s sacrifice fly to rightfield scored Angelo Peraza to give the Toreros the come-from-behind victory, 13-12.
BYU travels to Pacific, May 13-15, for its final road series of the 2021 season. The Thursday-Friday games are scheduled for 6 p.m. PT, with the Saturday matchup at 1 p.m.
Camp-Bennett, Marsing highlight track effort
The BYU men’s and women’s distance crews had a number of exceptional performances from Friday night’s Oregon Twilight at Hayward Field in Eugene Oregon.
Marsing ran an 8:34.40 to win the 3000m steeplechase, marking the third-fastest time in the NCAA this year and the fifth-fastest time in program history. All-American Clayson Shumway took second place with a season-best 8:40.11, the seventh-fastest time in the NCAA this year.
Camp-Bennett moved up one spot on the BYU Top 10 list to No. 7 with a 2:03.37. The All-American’s time ranks 13th in the nation so far this season.
All-American Whittni Orton ran a 4:10.09 to win the women’s 1500m, nearly breaking her own school record of 4:09.31. Lexy Halladay finished sixth overall in her first 1500m of her collegiate career with a time of 4:23.03. In the men’s 1500m, All-American Talem Franco has a solid performance with a 3:38.49.
In the women’s steeplechase, Meri Dunford and Madi Moffitt both earned personal records of 10:15.64 and 10:34.82, respectively.
In additional, members of the Cougars’ sprints, multis and jumps squads had a successful day on Saturday at Kansas State’s Ward Haylett Invite in Manhattan, Kansas.
The only athlete competing in the event, Rickey Fantroy Jr. finished with an exceptional 15.91m/52-2.5 in the men's triple jump. Conner Kennedy won the men’s long jump with a season-best 7.35m/24-1.5. In the women’s long jump, Taye Raymond placed second with a mark of 5.77m/18-11.25.
Cierra Tidwell Allphin and Erica Broin went 1-2 in the women’s high jump. Tidwell Allphin cleared 1.74m/5-8.5 to win the event while Broin cleared 1.64m/5-4.5 to place second.
Andrew Stuart clocked a 10.79 to take second place in the men’s 100m dash while Camilla Andam won the women’s 100m dash with a 12.15.
Jesus Serrano finished first overall in the men’s 400m hurdles with a time of 51.74. The Cougars swept the top four spots in the women’s 400m hurdles. Halley Folsom Walker won the event with a 59.78, Kayla Perry took second with a 1:00.22, Kathryn Bingham placed third with a career-best 1:00.68 and Kate Thomas finished fourth overall with a personal record of 1:01.35.
The Cougars will return home to host the BYU Cougar Invitational for the final week of the 2021 regular season. The meet will take place May 14-15 at the Clarence F. Robison Track and Field Complex.