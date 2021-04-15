PROVO — BYU softball rolled past Southern Utah 8-0 Thursday afternoon at Gail Miller Field for its 12th consecutive win.
BYU tallied four runs in both the second and third innings before the mercy rule was applied in the middle of the fifth inning. The mercy-rule win was BYU’s fifth of the season
Rylee Jensen’s two-RBI double in the bottom of the second frame brought her within one double from tying the all-time program record
HannaJo Peterson launched a two-run homer to right to cap a four-run second inning. The home run was her fifth of the season.
Autumn Moffat-Korth notched four strikeouts and gave up just one hit through four innings on the mound.
The Cougars opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning, notching four runs in the frame. Kaylee Erickson drew a walk and Erin Miklus reached base on a bunt single before both came home on a deep double from Jensen off the top of the center-field wall. Peterson then homered to right to put BYU up 4-0.
In the bottom of the third, the Cougars poured on another four runs to go up 8-0. Epenesa first drove in Oyanguren, pinch-running for Arissa Paulson, with a double to left-center. Erickson reached on an infield single and Miklus was hit by a pitch to load the bases before a Jensen walk brought Martha Epenesa home.
With the bases loaded, Erickson then scored as Peterson reached on a fielder’s choice before Miklus scored from third on a wild pitch to give BYU an 8-0 lead.
BYU returns to action next Wednesday when it will host in-state rival Utah at Gail Miller Field. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m MDT and the contest will be broadcast on BYUtv and on the BYUtv App.
Baseball falls at Omaha 2-1
BYU (11-18) got the tying run to third base with one out in the ninth but couldn’t get it across in a 2-1 loss at Nebraska Omaha on Thursday.
Cole Gambill opened the ninth with a double and advance to third on a sacrifice from Hayden Leatham. Pinch hitter Bryan Call struck out and Brock Watkins was thrown out at first on another bunt attempt to end the game.
Cougar starter Easton Walker struck out 10 of the 20 batters he faced in his five innings of work.
Andrew Pintar, Gambill and Watkins had six of the seven BYU hits on the day.
Omaha starter Joey Machado struck out seven and allowed six hits in eight innings to earn the win.
The Mavericks (13-16) pushed across both of their runs in the third inning on four singles and held on for the victory.
The same two teams meet again on Friday at 6 p.m. MT. The finale of the series is Saturday at noon MT.
Lundell finished second in Western Intercollegiate
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. – Carson Lundell finished in a three-way individual tie at the conclusion of the final round at the 74th Annual Western Intercollegiate, but came up just short on the fourth playoff hole finishing runner-up to Joe Highsmith of Pepperdine.
“Lundell played some awesome golf this week,” said head coach Bruce Brockbank. “This is such a tricky course and he played incredible even though he came up just a little short in the playoff.”
While Lundell held the 36-hole lead heading into the final round, he got off to a rough start with three bogies over the first four holes. The junior from Alpine, Utah recovered over the final 13 holes making three birdies to force a three-way playoff with Highsmith and Puwit Anupansuebsai from San Diego State.
The trio played the first two holes of the playoff at even before an errant tee shoot on the third hole knocked Anupansuebsai out of contention. When Lundell’s 7-foot par putt on the fourth playoff hole slid just by the hole Highsmith tapped in for the win.
Lundell finished the tournament with a three-round total of 5-under 68-66-72—205 and tied for second with Anupansuebsai. He leaves Pasatiempo Golf Course with his third top-3 finish of the season and fourth of his career.
Kelton Hirsch gave the Cougars two top-25 finishers as he tied for 23rd with a three-round score of 6-over 69-73-74—216.
Cole Ponich and David Timmins each recorded 220 for the tournament while Keanu Akina and Max Brenchley finished with 221 and 225, respectively.
As the team the Cougars posted a 54-hole total of 1077, giving BYU its third top-5 finish of the season. No. 7 ranked Pepperdine won the tournament at 1046, while Stanford was second at 1057. No. 23 San Diego State finished third at 1070, with Washington in fourth at 1074 and BYU fifth at 1077. Each of the four teams finishing ahead of the Cougars are ranked in the top-50 nationally.
“I thought the guys did a pretty good job this week,” said Brockbank. “The second round showed what we’re capable of and gave us some momentum moving forward.”
BYU returns to Provo where it will host the PING Cougar Classic at Riverside Country Club on April 23-24.