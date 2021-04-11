MALIBU, Calif. – No. 16 BYU women’s soccer defeated No. 25 Pepperdine 2-1 Saturday afternoon. It’s the Cougars’ first victory in Malibu since 2012.
“It’s always a tough place to play, and Pepperdine is a fantastic team,” said BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood. “They certainly challenged us right from the very beginning, and this is a huge win for us. It keeps our hopes alive of playing some postseason games, but we had to battle through that one.”
Pepperdine came out from the start with all the momentum and appeared to be the better team, nearly scoring within the first minutes, but both teams remained scoreless for more than half of the first period.
In the 26th minute, Mikayla Colohan sent a long pass to Cameron Tucker down the field, who then passed it to Ashton Johnson in front of the goal. Johnson one-touched the ball into the net for her first goal of the season and eighth career goal. Tucker’s assist was her seventh of the season.
Neither team would score for the remainder of the half, with Pepperdine outshooting BYU 6-4, and both teams’ goalkeepers making two saves each.
In the 60th minute, Colohan sent a pass through defenders to Tucker, as Tucker shot in the bottom right corner of the net to give BYU the 2-0 lead. The goal ended up being the game-winner. Tucker is on a five-game scoring streak, and has eight goals on the season and 27 of her career.
Pepperdine had a shimmer of hope in the 68th minute when Leyla McFarland scored on a breakaway to put BYU on edge and the score at 2-1.
The pace picked up for both teams as Tucker had an opportunity to score in the 83rd minute to put the game away with a third goal, but the shot was saved by Pepperdine’s keeper.
Cougar goalkeeper Cassidy Smith had six saves throughout the match to keep BYU on top, compared to the Wave’s three. Pepperdine also finished the match doubling the Cougar’s shot attempts with 16 to BYU’s eight.
“Toward the end of conference play and the end of the season, each of these games feels like you’re playing for a championship and for a chance to move forward,” Rockwood said. “It’s a lot of pressure, but that’s the kind of pressure we put on ourselves with each and every game.”
The Cougars will return home for senior night and their last game of the season on Saturday, April 17 to take on Portland. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on BYUtv, with radio coverage on the BYU Sports Network—BYU Radio 107.9 FM, and audio play-by-play also streaming on the BYU Cougars app and at BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio. Limited fans will be in attendance.
Baseball drops finale with Portland
BYU baseball fell 7-6 in a back-and-forth battle with Portland Saturday afternoon at Miller Park, dropping the three-game series with the Pilots 2-1.
“It’s frustrating to lose a hard-fought game like that,” said BYU head coach Mike Littlewood. “There were just a few plays where we backed ourselves into a corner. At this point we need to focus on getting better and maintain our goal of winning every series from here on out.”
BYU is now 10-17 overall and 6-6 in West Coast Conference play.
The Cougars will face in-state rival Utah at Miller Park on Tuesday, April 13, at 6 p.m. MDT before traveling to take on Omaha in a three-game series next Thursday-Saturday, April 15-17.
The Utah game will be broadcast broadcast live on the BYUtv App as well as online at BYUtv.org. The BYU Sports Network—BYU Radio FM 107.9, BYUCougars.com and the BYU Cougars app—will have the live radio broadcast of all four games.
Moffat-Korth leads softball to sweep
MORAGA, Calif. – Rylee Jensen and Autumn Moffat-Korth hit career milestones in BYU's two-win day over Saint Mary's, 8-5 and 1-0, to remain undefeated in West Coast Conference play.
Rylee Jensen scored her 200th career run in the first game against Saint Mary's. The senior is now No. 2 all-time at BYU in career runs scored and No. 3 nationally among active Division I softball players. Moffat-Korth surpassed 300 career strikeouts in the second game finishing the game with a total of 306.
The Cougars raised their record to 20-13 overall and 3-0 in West Coast Conference play.
BYU returns home for a three-game homestand that begins against Idaho State on Tuesday, April 13 at 6 p.m. MDT.
No. 6 UCLA tops No. 2 men’s volleyball
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The No. 2 BYU Cougars drop final regular season match against No. 6 UCLA 3-1 (18-25, 25-21, 25-27, 15-25). The Cougars swept the Bruins 3-0 last night, splitting the series one match apiece, and ending regular season play. BYU now 17-3 has secured the No. 1 seed in the upcoming MSPF Championship.
“UCLA was very aggressive from the service line and that was the change from last night.” said head coach Shawn Olmstead. “We had a tough time slowing down their hot hitters and allowed them to get loose.”
BYU scored five aces tonight up against UCLA’s nine. The Cougars hit a .287 with 49 kills and 16 errors, had seven blocks, 38 assists and 33 digs. Davide Gardini came up with his third double-double of the season with 11 kills and 11 digs.
BYU will host the 2021 MPSF Championship April 22-24. The No. 1 seed Cougars will take on the lowest remaining seed on April 23 at 7:00 p.m. with streaming available through FloVolleyball.