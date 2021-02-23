SAN MATEO, Calif. — Shaylee Gonzales was named the University Credit Union West Coast Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 22, 2021.
This is the second WCC Player of the Week honor for Gonzales this season and the third of her career.
Gonzales played a pivotal part in the Cougars’ two home wins last week over No. 16 Gonzaga and Portland. Against the Zags on Thursday, the sophomore guard scored 16 points on 6 of 12 shooting to go along with a game-high seven assists, three steals and three boards. Gonzales knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, including a deep triple at the third-quarter buzzer, and hit a key reverse layup in crunch time that ultimately helped BYU snap Gonzaga’s 17-game winning streak.
Gonzales followed up her performance by dropping a game-best 26 points on a blistering 68.8% shooting clip during the Cougars’ win over the Pilots on Saturday. The Gilbert, Arizona, native made 11 of her 16 shot attempts from the floor, going 2 of 5 from deep, and added three assists, one steal and one rebound to help increase BYU’s current winning streak to seven games.
For the week, Gonzales averaged 21 points on an impressive 60.7% shooting clip, five assists, two steals and two rebounds per contest.
Lohner earns WCC Freshman of the Week
The West Coast Conference has named BYU forward Caleb Lohner WCC Freshman of the Week, presented by University Credit Union.
It’s his second freshman of the week award this season.
The 6-8 forward from Dallas, Texas, put up a career-high 19 points on Thursday at Pacific and then followed up that performance with 18 points at LMU, leading BYU to two big road wins after having 10 days off. He shot 12-for-18 from the field, including 7-for-9 from beyond the arc. Lohner continues to lead BYU in rebounding this season, averaging 6.7 boards per game, after pulling down a combined 16 in last week’s games. He’s sixth in the WCC in rebounding. Lohner also had four steals, three assists and one block last week. His most high-flying moment was this alley-oop dunk against Pacific.
After starting the year 0-for-13 from three, Lohner has since connected on 16 of his last 32 attempts. He leads the WCC in 3-point percentage in conference play among players with at least 11 attempts, hitting 12-of-20 for a 60 percent clip. Lohner has hit 9-of-11 from deep in the month of February.
Lohner and the Cougars wrap up their regular season schedule with two home games this week against San Francisco and Saint Mary’s.
BYU men’s volleyball No. 1 in polls
The Cougars won a pair of matches at home against Grand Canyon over the weekend and stayed No. 1 in the AVCA poll on Monday. The Cougars (5-1) received 13 of the 14 first-place votes. No. 2 Hawaii, which earned the other first-place vote, opened the season on Sunday with a 3-1 victory against eighth-ranked UV Irvine. The two teams were scheduled to meet again late Monday evening.
BYU goes on the road for the first time this weekend with two matches in Phoenix against No. 10 Grand Canyon.
BYU women’s volleyball No. 12 in AVCA poll
The Cougars swept Loyola Marymount twice last week and was voted No. 12 in the AVCA poll for the second week in a row. Wisconsin is the No. 1 team in the poll and received 51 of the 60 first-place votes. The University of Utah in seventh and WCC foe San Diego is 18th.
BYU (6-0 WCC, 7-0 overall) will travel to Pepperdine (6-0, 6-0) for a pair of matches Tuesday and Wednesday.