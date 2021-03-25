BYU stranded 13 base runners on Thursday night against San Francisco, but the Cougars found a way to bring in the run that counted the most.
In a game that featured almost as many errors (11) as hits (12) and intermittent rain showers, BYU finally ended it in the bottom of the tenth when left-handed hitting Cole Gambill hit a line drive over the USF left fielder’s head to score Brock Watkins from second base for an 8-7 victory at Miller Field.
“Cole is kind of a pull hitter,” BYU coach Mike Littlewood said. “He was willing, with two strikes, to go the other way. If he tries to pull that pitch he probably pops it up. But he smoked that ball to left field. He has the talent and the ability to do that. It just takes the mindset to be able to go to left field. He took what they gave him and won the ball game for us.”
San Francisco committed seven errors and BYU five, and the Cougars, who fell behind 5-0 in the top of the second, somehow found a way to get back in the game and win it late.
“I’m just glad they had more errors than we did,” Littlewood said. “Our two early were very costly and led to five runs. I felt bad for Easton (starter Easton Walker). I was so proud of our guys for clawing back one run, two runs, three runs and not giving up. Some teams do but this team has a lot of character.”
San Francisco took advantage of back-to-back errors by BYU third baseman Peyton Cole to plate a run in the second inning on an RBI single from Brandon Greim. The next batter, Jordan Vujovich, deposited Walker’s next offering over the fence in center field for a three-run homer and quick 4-0 lead. Jack Winkler followed with an RBI double to make it 5-0.
In the bottom of the third, BYU’s Andrew Pintar walked then advanced to third on a USF throwing error. The Dons dropped the ball as he rounded third and he slid into home plate with the Cougars first score. Later, the Dons mishandled a line drive off the bat of Justin Wilk and two unearned runs scored to allow BYU to close the deficit to 5-3.
Vujovich went yard again in the top of the fourth, a two-run shot that gave USF a 7-3 advantage, but Cole drilled a solo homer in the top of the fifth as BYU trimmed the USF lead to 7-4.
In the bottom of the sixth, Watkins drove in Danny Gelalich with a sacrifice fly to close to within 7-5 and a ground ball brought in Cole from third to make it 7-6. A seventh USF error kept the inning alive and Gambill walked to load the bases with two outs, but Wilk grounded out to end the threat.
USF’s Alex Pham, who was terrific in relief, walked in the tying run when Wilk got to a full count with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth.
In the top of the tenth, USF worked runners to second and third with two outs but Cougar reliever Bryce Robison struck out Nick Yovetich to get out of the jam.
In the bottom of the inning, Watkins was placed on second base as a speed up. The Dons intentionally walked Mitch McIntyre for reliever Max Jones to face Cowden, who struck out, which set up a battle between Gambill and Jones. Gambill’s game winning hit set off a wild celebration as players erupted from the BYU dugout.
“I honestly thought we had great at-bats tonight,” Littlewood said. “I thought we did what we had to do to win the ball game. I give credit to Cole at third base. He came back (from the errors) and made three or four really good plays. I think baseball it’s really important to have a short memory.”
BYU was just 1 of 15 with runners in scoring position until Gambill came through. The game finished just over four hours from first pitch.
The same two teams will meet again at Miller Field on Friday at 4 p.m. with the finale of the series set for Saturday at 1 p.m.