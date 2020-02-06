SAN BRUNO, Calif. - For the second straight season, Gonzaga was selected by the Conference's ten head coaches to claim the WCC regular season title in 2020. In tight voting, the Zags (31-24, 18-9 WCC) received two first place votes and 71 overall.
Bulldogs junior righthander Alek Jacob – a 2019 Perfect Game Preseason All-American -- headlines three Bulldogs on the 2020 WCC preseason squad. Junior infielder Brett Harris and senior infielder Ernie Yake earned spots and all three were earned 2019 All-WCC honors.
Defending regular season champion BYU (36-17, 19-8 WCC) earned five first-place votes and 68 total to place second on the poll. Two Cougars earned preseason All-WCC honors: junior outfielder Mitch McIntyre and junior righthander Easton Walker and both secured 2019 second team All-WCC accolades in 2019.
LMU (34-25, 15-12 WCC) broke through for the 2019 WCC Tournament Championship, making their first NCAA Regional appearance since 2000. The Lions were tabbed third with 65 points, including three first-place votes. Two LMU preseason All-Americans earned a spot on the All-WCC team: senior infielder Trevin Esquerra and junior righthander Nick Frasso.
Pepperdine (24-24, 14-13 WCC) and San Diego (32-21, 14-13 WCC) tied for fourth place on the survey with 52 votes apiece. Sophomore infielder Wyatt Young, a member of the 2019 WCC All-Freshman Team represents the Waves on the preseason squad. Juniors Adam Kerner and Shane McGuire earned spots for the Toreros on the preseason list.
San Francisco (30-26, 15-12 WCC) was slotted sixth in the poll with 46 votes. Senior outfielder Tyler Villaroman - 2019 second team choice - and junior infielder Jack Winkler join senior righthander Riley Ornido on the WCC preseason roster.
Saint Mary's (35-22, 17-10 WCC) was picked seventh with 40 points. A 2019 All-WCC second team pick, junior righthander Carlos Lomeliearned a spot on the 2020 preseason team for the Gaels.
Portland (20), Santa Clara (19) and Pacific (17) round out the 2020 poll. Junior infielder Chad Stevens represents the Pilots on the preseason team.
First pitches for the 2020 WCC Baseball campaign will be thrown on Friday, February 14 with all ten teams in action. Log on to www.wccsports.com and follow @WCCSports on Twitter for updates all season long.