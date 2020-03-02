Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s head as I recover from spending a couple of days repairing a leak in my sprinkler system.
Blue movement
There are very few college fan bases that can turn an away game nearly 700 miles away into a home court advantage.
Cougar Nation is one of them.
BYU beat Pepperdine 81-64 on Saturday to clinch the No. 2 seed in next week’s West Coast Conference tournament. Cougar fans showed up in droves, making Firestone Fieldhouse into Marriott Center-West for the afternoon.
It was a sellout – 3,104 – and the arena was about 75% BYU fans. The Waves average attendance at home games is only 1,300.
It was funny to hear the ESPN announcers say, “BYU fans travel well.” For sure, there were folks from Utah and the mountain states that made the journey, but in reality there are thousands of Cougar fans who live in California and many other states around the country.
Those fans are jacked up right now because BYU is 24-7 and will move up several spots in the AP poll this week in preparation for the WCC Tournament.
Las Vegas won’t only be invaded by Gonzaga fans next week.
Beating the Waves
Yoeli Childs had the kind of game I knew he was capable of if a team opted to single cover him.
Death by 3-pointers is the alternative, so Pepperdine didn’t monster or double team Childs and he went for a career-high 38 points. As BYU moves deeper into the postseason, opponents will have big, strong defenders to try and challenge Childs.
He’s ready.
BYU coach Mark Pope credited sophomore guard Alex Barcello for changing the game in the second half with his tempo and decision making. He also teamed with Connor Harding to slow down 20-point-per-game scorer Colbey Ross, who was just three of 11 from the field.
TJ Haws finished with 13 assists at the point and he’s a senior. Barcello might get an opportunity to play the point next year so it was good to see him contribute there.
The Cougars are on a nine-game winning streak and are taking a lot of momentum into the WCC Tournament.
Ready for some football?
Loyal Cougar fans may have noticed that quarterback/outfielder Jaren Hall hit a grand slam for BYU over the weekend.
On Monday he’ll be participating in the first football spring practice.
Our own Jared Lloyd has a preview in Monday’s paper and will have reports throughout the week on the start of Year Five for Kalani Sitake.
Not a lot gets decided during spring football. Most of the major position decisions take place during fall camp. But spring football is an opportunity to see old players in new roles and new players that have just joined the program after missions or transfers. It’s a chance for players who were injured during 2019 to step up and show the coaches they can be trusted.
The Cougars are still looking for a running back coach to replace AJ Steward, who left for the same position at Arizona.
What’s a second hand?
While covering the state basketball tournament at the Huntsman Center this week, I saw an old-timey clock at the scorer’s table.
I guess it was there in case Hickory and Jimmy Chitwood decided to show up.
If you don’t remember the movie “Hoosiers,” I don’t know how you can call yourself a basketball fan.
Meanwhile, the state tournament is still undefeated as the most emotional and exciting event I cover during the year. Every game produces drama that is unmatched anywhere else.
It was the first time the UHSAA had held the top two classification boys and girls tournaments at the same time at the same venue. I prefer one week for the girls and one for the boys. It’s over so suddenly when it’s all one week.
BYU target Dallin Hall of Fremont had 38 points in the semifinals and after his team beat Davis for the 6A state title he got to meet Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.
That must have been a pretty good day for Mr. Hall.
Springville won the Class 5A boys tournament with a group of eight gritty, determined seniors. Justin Snell and his staff do a fantastic job of teaching their guys to play basketball the right way.
Ready for a big test
With all the excitement about the men’s basketball team, you may have missed another BYU men’s volleyball victory.
The Cougars swept Stanford in the Smith Fieldhouse in front of a of crowd of 5,817 on Saturday, the highest-attended home match since 2005.
No. 2 BYU (16-0) travels to No. 1 Hawaii (14-0) for a pair of matches Thursday and Friday. No television coverage here locally, but easy enough to find on Big West TV online.
Shawn Olmstead has his crew primed for a really, really big test in Honolulu.
High flyer
While interviewing Olmstead on Ben Criddle’s ESPN 960 radio show a few weeks ago, I was reminded of a story about the late BYU volleyball legend Carl McGown.
Back in the early 2000’s former Timpview star Marc Roberts was on the BYU basketball team. Roberts was a 6-foot-3 guard who had a 38-inch vertical. I saw him do incredible things in high school including a triple-double in the state championship game. So Roberts said McGown told him to come out for the volleyball team and he would make him into the next Ossie Antonetti, a former Cougar All-American.
Roberts declined and eventually had to give up basketball due to chronic knee issues. He has been a member of the Utah House of Representatives for District 67 since 2013 and lives in Santaquin.
But it got me thinking: What kind of damage could Childs do on the volleyball floor?
Olmstead told me he was nowhere near the coach McGown was and couldn’t make an All-American declaration, but admitted he could do some “really good” things with Childs in the gym.
