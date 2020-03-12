Justin Sterner’s journey from Saturday starter to the No. 1 guy on the BYU pitching staff almost didn’t happen.
Sterner returned from his church mission to Samoa in the fall of 2017 and had very little time to get his arm into shape. He struggled to rediscover his velocity and simply throwing a baseball was painful. In fact, Sterner spent most of the fall in the press box operating the scoreboard during scrimmages.
“Justin’s freshman year – and he’ll tell you this – he was one day away from getting cut,” BYU coach Mike Littlewood said. “Then he came out in an inter-squad game and touched 90 miles per hour where he’d been sitting around 83 or 84. We saw just a little bit of potential in him.”
Sterner only threw nine innings during his freshman season but improved dramatically the following summer.
“I went off to play summer ball in the Great West League in Chico, California,” Sterner said. “I ended up doing really well and grew a lot. I gained about three to four miles per hour on my fastball. I had a lot of success which really helped me feel that I could be successful at this level.”
Sterner was the No. 3 starter his sophomore season in 2019. In 13 starts, Sterner was 8-3 with a 2.92 ERA, striking out 71 hitters in 71 innings.
“As the Saturday starter it was really nice for me to sit back the first two games of each conference series and just kind of watch our starters and how they pitched to each team,” Sterner said. “It made my job as the Saturday guy much easier. I was able to watch Jordan Wood and Easton Walker do their job and they dominated last year.”
Sterner continued his improvement and was named the No. 1 starter on the staff for the 2020 season. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound junior has pitched 21.1 innings and struck out 24 batters in four starts. A young Cougar lineup has had trouble scoring runs so far and Sterner’s record is still 0-0. But he’s only allowed one extra-base hit in those 21.1 innings.
“With the No. 1, you’re looking for an alpha male-type personality,” Littlewood said. “The guy has to be the leader of the staff. He has to have good enough stuff to match up against anyone else’s No. 1. He needs to have an ERA of around 3.00 to give you a chance to win every game. But really it’s just more of a leadership mentality, a bulldog mentality, someone who is going to set the tone for the weekend for you. I think Justin fits that mold perfectly. He goes about it the right way.”
Littlewood said Sterner’s No. 1 pitch is a high spin-rate fastball that stays elevated a long time, which leads to a lot of swings and misses. He’s also developed a good slider to go along with it.
“With Justin, it wasn’t in him his freshman year, but it was in there somewhere,” Littlewood said. “He developed the right mentality. Now we just hand him the ball. You don’t even have to say anything to him.”
Sterner said there’s a big adjustment to being the No. 1 starter, but he’s glad for the opportunity.
“Now I just kind of go out and challenge them,” Sterner said. “Those first at-bats each game in the first game of a series, I’m kind of like, ‘Here’s my best stuff, let’s see what you can do with it’ and we kind of just go from there.”
BYU opens the 2020 West Coast Conference schedule on Thursday with a three-game home stand against Loyola Marymount.
“I think every WCC team is playing well,” Littlewood said. “There’s usually a team out there with a 1-12 record or something at this time of year, but everybody is around .500. Pepperdine is off to great start and beaten some good teams in the Top 20. I think it’s going to be a dogfight. I think from week 1 to week 9 it’s going to be a tremendous battle with lot of parity.
“I feel like we have the talent to win our league again and I feel like we fit in the top four, especially with our pitching staff. They are going to give us a chance to win every single day but we can’t expect our pitching staff to give up only one run every single game. We need to do a better job offensively and it will come. We have the talent but we don’t have the experience. We’ll get better and better as the season goes.”
The guy who will get handed the ball to open the series against LMU is confident the Cougars will be in the hunt for the league title.
“I think we’re one of the best teams in this conference if not the best,” Sterner said. “When we get everything rolling, when our hitters come around and if our pitchers keep doing what we’ve been doing, this team is going to be pretty dang hard to beat.”