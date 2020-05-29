PROVO, Utah – The winners of the 2019-20 Y Awards were announced Friday in a special episode of BYU Sports Nation on BYUtv.
Honorees included Whittni Orton of women’s cross country and track and field and Clayton Young of men’s track and field as Female and Male Athlete of the Year, respectively. Whitney Bower of women’s volleyball and Davide Gardini of men’s volleyball were awarded the two Rookie of the Year honors.
Men's cross country was named Men's Team of the Year after winning the 2019 NCAA Championship with head coach Ed Eyestone being named Head Coach of the Year. The women’s cross country team and soccer team were co-winners of the Women's Team of the Year after coming in second and fifth, respectively, in the nation.
Y Award winners were selected by votes from their fellow student-athletes. After head coaches nominated student-athletes from their teams, the Student-Athlete Advisory Council narrowed down the candidates prior to the general student-athlete voting. Award qualifications are based on competition from April 2019 to March 2020.
See below for a complete list of honorees:
Female Athlete of the Year – Whittni Orton, Women's Cross Country/Track & Field
2019 All-American and WCC Cross Country Champion
Broke school indoor mile, 3000m, 5000m and DMR records
Helped BYU to second place at the 2019 NCAA Cross Country Championships and a WCC title
Male Athlete of the Year – Clayton Young, Men’s Track & Field
National Champion in the 10,000 meters
Also earned first-team All-American honors finishing sixth in the 5,000m
Helped BYU finish 8th at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships
Female Rookie of the Year – Whitney Bower, Women’s Volleyball
All-America honorable mention and All-WCC First Team
Finished in the top 10 in seven BYU freshman record categories
Helped BYU to a 26-5 record and No. 17 final national ranking
Male Rookie of the Year – Davide Gardini, Men’s Volleyball
MPSF Freshman of the Year and All-MPSF honoree
Started every match, finishing second on the team in kills, digs and aces
Helped BYU to a 13-12 record in 2019
Comeback Athlete of the Year – McKenna Miller, Women’s Volleyball
Returned back to the court nine months after tearing her ACL
Earned All-America and WCC Player of the Year honors
Helped BYU to a 26-5 record and the second round of the NCAA Tournament
Walk-on of the Year – Justin Sterner, Baseball
Led the team with an 8-3 record and 71 strikeouts in 15 appearances
Had a 2.92 ERA as BYU had its lowest team ERA in 35 years
Helped BYU win the WCC regular season title and rank in the Top 25
Female Crowd Pleaser – Mary Lake, Women's Volleyball
2019 U.S. National Team member, All-American and WCC Libero of the Year
Broke BYU’s all-time digs record and finished seventh in aces in the rally era
Helped BYU to a 26-5 record and a No. 17 final national ranking
Male Crowd Pleaser – Gabi Garcia Fernandez, Men’s Volleyball
AVCA All-America Second Team
Led the team with 390 kills, 136 digs and 32 aces
Helped BYU to a 13-12 record and fifth place in conference
Lu Wallace Outstanding Senior Female Athlete Award – Elise Flake, Soccer
All-America First Team, All-WCC First Team and a Hermann Trophy semifinalist
Led the team with 20 goals, becoming just the second BYU player to score 20 in a season
Helped BYU to the 2019 NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals, the WCC championship and a No. 5 final national ranking
Ed Stein Outstanding Senior Male Athlete Award – Brock Hale, Baseball
WCC Player of the Year and All-Region selection
Led the team with a .330 batting average and 67 hits, including 14 doubles and 11 home runs
Helped BYU win the WCC regular season title and rank in the Top 25
Cougar Club Memorial Award – Kennedy Eschenberg, Women’s Volleyball
Elementary education major with a 3.83 GPA
All-Region honorable mention, All-WCC First Team, Academic All-District
Helped BYU finish No. 17 in the nation and reach the NCAA Second Round
Cougar Club Memorial Award – Matt Owens, Men's Cross Country
Exercise and wellness major with a 3.96 GPA
Took third in the mile at the MPSF Championships and ran a leg of the DMR that qualified for Nationals in indoor track
Helped team win the MPSF title and get set for a solid showing at nationals before it was canceled
Leona Holbrook Spirit of Sport Award – Sabrina Davis, Soccer
2019 All-Region Second Team
Allowed just 15 goals all season with 14 shutouts in 23 games
Helped BYU to the 2019 NCAA Quarterfinals, the WCC championship and a No. 5 final national ranking
Dale R. McCann Spirit of Sport Award – TJ Haws, Men's Basketball
All-WCC First Team and Academic All-American
Second in assists, third in 3-pointers, seventh in scoring and eighth in steals all-time at BYU
Helped BYU to a 24-8 record and No. 18 final national ranking
Floyd Johnson Service Award – Makayla Cazier, Women’s Swimming & Diving
Kimball Memorial Award (Highest GPA) – Miki Jauhiainen, Men's Volleyball
Coach of the Year — Ed Eyestone, Men's Cross Country/Track & Field
Assistant Coach of the Year — Brent Anderson, Soccer
Men’s Team of the Year — Men’s Cross Country
Women’s Team of the Year — Women’s Cross Country & Soccer