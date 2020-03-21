The best thing about young teams is that they get older, or so coaches like to say.
The 2020 BYU baseball team was the youngest in Mike Littlewood’s nine years as head coach. The Cougars roster consisted of just three seniors, seven juniors and 26 freshman and sophomores. BYU regularly played five or six freshmen as position players in the preseason.
Littlewood and his coaching staff won’t get to finish watching this young team grow this season. The day of BYU’s West Coast Conference opener against Loyola Marymount, school administrators postponed the game and shortly thereafter the NCAA canceled the remainder of the season due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.
It all moved pretty fast from hopeful to devastation.
“At noon (last Thursday) I got a call from (Deputy Athletic Director) Brian Santiago that we were going to be able to play with no fans allowed,” Littlewood said. “About 1 p.m., Brian called back and said it didn’t look like we were going to play this weekend. He said the athletic directors were meeting with the president to decide further action and that it looked like they might suspend the season. At 3:30 p.m., our season was over.”
Breaking the news to his team was difficult.
“I got his calm feeling that everything was going to be fine,” Littlewood said. “I just needed to let them know that everybody else in the country was going through this. There was not a dry eye in the clubhouse, especially the seniors, who took it tough. They’d worked so hard and prepared so much. They were three hours away from opening up league play.
“I think our guys were mature and had a sense of their social responsibility. They understood this was bigger than baseball. We had Dr. (Tom) Golightly, our sports psychologist, talk to them.”
The Cougars were 7-9 in the preseason, with 15 games on the road. The pitching staff had been outstanding led by senior No. 1 starter Justin Sterner (2.53 ERA, 24 strikeouts in 21 innings). The defense had been solid as Littlewood counted on local freshman such as Pleasant Grove’s Brock Watkins and Spanish Fork’s Andrew Pintar to man multiple positions in the infield. BYU was struggling at the plate (.204) and averaging just over four runs a game. But Littlewood believed his team was improving every day.
“I think what I said at the first of the season came to fruition,” he said. “We had our ups and downs. Last weekend at Oklahoma State (three losses), we pitched really well and played really well. We were with them the whole way. They are a big, strong top two team in the Big 12. Talent-wise didn’t separate us. The only thing that separated us was just experience.
“With five or six freshmen in there a lot, they battled. How they grew in those first 16 games was really impressive. I wish we had 40 more games with them. Hopefully they will be able to play summer ball and we’ll see them coming back next year as leaders. They are just sponges and they want to learn. At 7-9, it played out just like I thought, especially with the tough nonconference schedule. I loved the growth and development of our club.”
Littlewood said he and the coaching staff have been working with the players individually and in small groups. The future is uncertain, especially for seniors Jared Lessor, Abe Valdez and Ben Weiss. The NCAA is working on a plan that would grant all spring athletes an addition year of eligibility and Littlewood is still uncertain how the major league draft will work this summer.
“It’s going to be hard to evaluate players with no games,” he said. “We’ve made phone calls to pretty much every scout in the Four Corners area that we trust to find out what they’re thinking. We’d welcome back every single one of the seniors. There are great teammates and are good on the field for us.”
Littlewood said he and his staff feel a strong sense of responsibility with the young players on the team to keep them on track.
“We’ve turned our attention to keeping them in shape and getting ready for summer ball,” he said. “The No. 1 thing we’re concerned about now is their mental and social health as well as academics. We’ve got 16 freshmen going home and we want them to have the time management skills to get all their work done.”