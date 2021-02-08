Last February’s Gonzaga at BYU men’s basketball game is a stark reminder of how much the pandemic has changed our world over the past year.
Students camped outside the Marriott Center for days in anticipation of the game. The night before tip the school let those students inside the arena for an impromptu prep rally.
On game day, a sellout crowd of 18,987 filled the MC (something we now would call a “super-spreader event”) and gleefully watched BYU take down the No. 2 Bulldogs 91-78. The students stormed the court to congratulate their heroes and celebrate Senior Night with T.J. Haws, Yoeli Childs, Jake Toolson, Zac Seljaas, Dalton Nixon and the rest of the Cougars.
Then-first year BYU coach Mark Pope described the experience after the game: “It was one of those really special moments in sports and it’s not going to be our last.”
Pope dropped $1,800 to pay for dinner at Cubby’s in Provo for 200 Cougar fans after the game.
“Worth every penny,” Pope remarked.
A few weeks later, the COVID-19 virus ended the college basketball season. A year later, the Cougars are playing in front of family in mostly empty arenas, but they are still trying to accomplish a special moment when they play top-ranked Gonzaga on today in a nationally televised meeting on ESPN.
Last year’s win is never far from Pope’s thoughts.
“I remember every moment of the whole deal,” Pope said on Friday. “We got to share that journey with those young men. I was so grateful for that moment with those guys. Those moments don’t come that often in sports.”
While the win was memorable, Pope and his players aren’t using that win as a motivational tool in preparation for today’s meeting with the Zags.
“I don’t think about it too much,” BYU senior guard Alex Barcello said. “Last year was definitely a phenomenal game. We were very excited to have won it and it was a great accomplishment. But we’re so focused on this year and this team just trying to get better every day. We’ll try to attack this game with as much energy as we can.”
Pope said the Cougars sometimes refer to the game for functional reasons — looking at game film for ways to attack Gonzaga and the like — but doesn’t plan on making an emotional speech about making it happen again.
In fact, he said junior forward Richard Harward provides plenty of motivation for the BYU team.
“This Richard Harward, his fiery speech is everything you’d want,” Pope said. “It’s all fire and brimstone. It’s ‘Remember the Titans,’ and ‘Miracle’ all combined but better.”
The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 27 but with half the league on pause due to COVID-19 protocols, the Cougars and Bulldogs decided it would be best to move the game forward. Pope said he liked having the game scheduled for later in the month so there might be a chance to put at least a portion of the student section in the building. Also, his team is still growing.
“Any time you get the opportunity to play the No. 1 team in the country, we just feel blessed,” Pope said. “We’ll play them whenever.”
Can’t stop it
Junior college transfer Gideon George scored a career-high 19 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in just 21 minutes in Thursday’s 105-60 beat down of Portland, outrebounding the Pilots by himself. George and freshman Caleb Lohner, who both played well against Gonzaga in the first meeting, were moved into the starting lineup against Portland.
George is young in his basketball experience and that’s one of the reasons why his playing time has fluctuated. One of the reasons why Pope moved him into the starting lineup is the practice leading up to the Portland game.
According to Barcello, George was tearing it up, gleefully taunting his teammates that he couldn’t be contained.
“Gideon was unstoppable in that practice,” Barcello said. “At the end we had a 10-minute scrimmage and he was scoring at will, getting rebounds and passing out assists, kind of what he did against Portland. That attitude is the way he attacks every day. He kicks butt in practice and it was even a better feeling when he kicked Portland’s butt in the game.”
Scouting Report
Here’s a quick look at the undefeated and top-ranked Zags: They are pretty much No. 1 in the country in every offensive category and frightening to defend.
“They have such a long and athletic backcourt,” Pope said. “That was a challenge for us the first time we saw them. And I think they are the best cutting team in the country. One of the things that makes Corey Kispert great is his ability to cut away from the ball and setting it all up. They are such elite passers and have such a good sense of space that they can pick you apart offensively.”
Then there’s head coach Mark Few, who Pope said “is smarter than the rest of us combined.”
Gonzaga won the first meeting, 86-69, but led by as many as 32 points before BYU made up some ground after the game was already decided.
“They are No. 1 in the country for a reason,” Barcello said. “They have a lot of talented guys and I know we felt that during the game. There are a lot of things on the defensive side of the ball we need to clean up. Our mentality is not to lose focus. If we can execute our offense and know their personnel on the defensive end it’s going to be a good game.”