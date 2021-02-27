Saturday’s BYU-Saint Mary’s game was on offensive eyesore in the first half.
The second half, the Cougars' offense finally came into focus.
BYU shot 67% from the field after a dreadful first half, withstanding the Gaels glacial pace and physical defense to earn a 65-51 victory at the Marriott Center to close the regular season.
It was the Cougars sixth win the past seven games, the only loss to top-ranked Gonzaga.
The 1,800 fans in attendance gave Matt Haarms, Alex Barcello and Brandon Averette a standing ovation when they left the game with 51 seconds to play and the three seniors took a victory lap around the Marriott Center to salute Cougar Nation after the final horn.
BYU coach Mark Pope let the three seniors address the crowd. Then he asked the fans who remained after the game to invite them back next season to take advantage of the NCAA granting an extra year due to the pandemic.
“I have such a deep affection for these three seniors,” Pope said. “These are all guys who never imagined they would ever be at BYU. But they came here and have accomplished so much. They’ve given their hearts, souls, sweat and blood to this school. And what they’ve done this season, nobody thought they could do.”
While the seniors were honored, it was two players off the bench – Trevin Knell and Gideon George – that provided some offensive pop to get the Cougar rolling. Knell led BYU with 15 points, which tied a career high, and George added 11 points. The two players combined to go 7 of 9 from the 3-point line.
The seniors also made significant contributions after a slow start. Haarms turned in a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five first-half blocks. Barcello added eight points, five rebounds and five assists. Averette scored all 11 of his points in the second half as the Cougars ran away from Saint Mary’s.
The first half was one of the worst shooting performances in the Marriott Center in the shot clock era. BYU and Saint Mary’s combined to make just 14 of 58 (24%) from the field and 4 of 19 (21%) from the 3-point line. Give some credit to the defenses mixing it up pretty well, but both teams missed shots they normally make.
Through the first 12 minutes of the game, none of BYU’s starters had scored. Knell made back-to-back 3-pointers off the bench and George gave the Cougars a 3-pointer and rebound basket to give his team a 14-8 lead.
Saint Mary’s tied the game at 16 with 6:13 to play on a Logan Johnson basket but BYU allowed just one more Gaels hoop the rest of the way. Connor Harding slipped in for a layup with 25 seconds to play and the Cougars took a 23-18 lead at halftime.
The Cougars discovered their offense in the second half. With the score tied at 27, BYU went on a 21-5 run, getting good contributions from Barcello and Averette along with a pair of Knell 3-pointers for a 48-32 lead with 8:55 to play.
The Cougars held the Gaels without a field goal for more than five-minutes – reminiscent of the second half in Moraga – and at one point was shooting better than 80% (14 of 17) from the field.
“We put them in the bonus early,” Averette said. “We were missing shots but we were getting stops. We just need to do what we do on the offensive end and try to get more pace. We needed to continue to stay aggressive on the offensive end and we got going. That was the determining factor in the second half.”
Johnson led Saint Mary’s (4-6 WCC, 13-8 overall) with 17 points. The Gaels finished the night shooting 33% (19 of 57) from the field and 25% (5 of 20) from the 3-point line.
The Cougars (10-3, 19-5) now await the West Coast Conference Tournament, which they will enter as the No. 2 seed. BYU’s next game won’t be until Monday, March 8 in the semifinals.
The pandemic denied BYU an NCAA tournament birth last season. The Cougars clearly have their eyes on a post-season to remember in 2021.
“Business is not done,” Barcello said in his address on the PA system after the game. “Let’s keep this rolling.”