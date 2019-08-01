BYU men’s basketball coach Mark Pope has made good on his promise.
Pope said earlier this summer that his roster would be fluid, and sure enough, there is an addition on the first day of August.
Former Arizona guard Alex Barcello was looking for a place to land after two seasons in Tucson and announced on social media on Thursday that he was committed to the Cougars.
“I’m thankful and excited for this opportunity to be a part of such a great University and basketball program,” he wrote. “Can’t wait to get to work.”
Barcello was a top 100 recruit out of Corona del Sol High School, where he averaged better than 26 points per game and won a pair of state championships. Barcello chose to attend the University of Arizona, but averaged just 9.6 points and 2.9 points in 51 games.
It’s likely Barcello will sit out the 2019-20 season per NCAA rules and have two seasons of eligibility.
A roster spot opened up a few weeks ago when guard Nick Emery opted to leave the program. In addition, Pope has seven seniors on this year’s squad including four-year starter T.J. Haws at point guard. Barcello has good handles and a flair for the spectacular as a passer, though he had just 35 assists in 51 games with the Wildcats.
BYU will soon begin practices for their summer touring trip to Paris.