Sometimes, transfers are the gift that keeps on giving.
Alex Barcello transferred to BYU and Mark Pope from Arizona last spring and made an immediate impact as a starter for the Cougars. His younger sister, Amanda has also decided to come to Provo to play basketball.
On her Instagram account, Amanda Barcello wrote, “I am super excited to announce that I am committed to be a part of the BYU fam! I am looking forward to carrying on my basketball career in a program that will not only help me grow as an athlete but also as a person. I’d like to thank God for blessing me with the gift and ability to play the game I love, I’d like to thank my mom for supporting me through this long process, I’d like to thank my siblings who have been amazing role models in this process, I’d like to thank Coach Karen, Coach Jen, Coach Tiff, Coach Kayla, and Coach Tim, as well as Coach Karre, Coach Ben and the rest of the Select Family. I am so thankful for the love and support from all the people who have been a part of my journey. I can’t wait to be coached by the amazing staff at Brigham Young University, and be a part of the team!!!”
Amanda Barcello is a 6-foot wing who is No. 15 in the Arizona Republics Elite 50 and helped lead Chandler Seton Catholic (26-3) to a 4A state championship in 2019. Barcello averaged 9.8 points, a team-best 8.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 blocks per game last season. She shot 61 percent from the field and also sports a 3.8 grade point average.
BYU will graduate four seniors next season – projected starters Paisley Johnson Harding, Sara Hamson and Maria Albiero as well as graduate transfer Tegan Graham.
The Cougars also have 2021 commitments from 6-4 Emma Calvert of Fremont (ESPN Top 50) and Logan guard Amber Kartchner.