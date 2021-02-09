There were moments against top-ranked Gonzaga on Monday where BYU coach Mark Pope felt like his team was getting done what they had drawn up with the game plan.
There were other moments where he didn’t recognize the guys in the white and blue uniforms.
The Cougars have won 15 games this year and are pretty good at basketball if you look at NET ranking and other relevant metrics. But on Monday, the Zags raced to a 15-2 lead in the first three minutes of the game and were never really challenged, finishing with an 82-71 victory in the Marriott Center that was much more dominant than the final score indicates.
Gonzaga plays at just another level of the game, a level this Cougar team only briefly glimpsed during the 40 minutes on the floor with the Zags.
“We had flashes of positivity and other times where we weren’t even close,” Pope said. “That’s what great teams do to you. They challenge every nook and cranny of what you do. We just have to be better.”
Freshman Jalen Suggs (24 points) and post Drew Timme (20) combined to make 18 of 30 from the field for the Zags (10-0 WCC, 19-0 overall). Timme abused whatever big the Cougars chose to guard him with and Suggs sliced to the basket pretty much unchallenged whenever the Zags needed a basket.
Alex Barcello scored 20 points, mainly on mid-range jumpers as Gonzaga ran him off the 3-point line. But none of his teammates were able to score consistently and turnovers were a big problem. BYU coughed up the ball 19 times, resulting in 26 points for the Bulldogs.
“When you turn the ball over 19 times against Gonzaga, the game is going to be really hard,” Pope said.
Twice BYU came within eight points of the Zags, but could never muster up enough consistency on offense to make Gonzaga sweat in the slightest.
There would be no repeat of the upset BYU pulled off last year in the Marriott Center.
Barcello thought his team challenged Gonzaga at the end of the first half and lamented a stretch in the second where the visitors pushed their lead to 22 points.
“They are a highly talented team with playmakers who are very fast in transition and they share the ball well,” Barcello said. “I would say from our end we can lose our fight. There was a six-minute stretch in the second half where we made some mental mistakes. We can’t lose our fight. We have to have it throughout the entire game.”
A driving layup from Connor Harding cut the deficit to eight points, 52-44, at the 14:50 mark of the second half. The Zags tore off an 18-5 run over the next seven minutes, powered by 11 points from Suggs and six by Andrew Nembhard, to take a commanding 70-49 lead with 7:45 remaining.
BYU shot 1 of 6 from the field and coughed up four turnovers during a disastrous first three minutes. Gonzaga, meanwhile, made 3 of 4 from the 3-point line and raced to a 15-2 lead after at the 16:45 mark of the first half when Jalen Suggs scored back-to-back baskets.
The Cougars fell behind the Zags 18-2 a month ago in Spokane.
BYU outscored the Zags 29-26 the rest of the half. Gonzaga made six straight field goals to claim a 14-point lead at 30-16 with 9:09 remaining. Down 39-30, BYU had a chance to cut the lead to six with under a minute to play but Brandon Averette missed a wide open 3-pointer. Gonzaga took a 41-31 lead into the halftime break.
“There were moments of this game where I was like, ‘this is not how we function,’” Pope said. “I felt like for 30 minutes of the game we were at least recognizable as ourselves, but the game is 40 minutes. I was really proud of our guys. There were more parts of the game that made some sense. We fought really hard and tried to compete. We’ll continue to work hard to get better. That’s the agenda at hand.”
BYU (6-3, 15-5) doesn’t play again until Feb. 18 at Pacific, but there is a possibility that the Cougars could have a postponed game rescheduled during that 10-day stretch.