If there’s one thing BYU coach Mark Pope knows how to do, it’s recruit Toolsons.
Tanner Toolson – the Washington state Mr. Basketball for 2020 -- made his college choice live on Instagram Thursday night, picked the Cougars over Boise State, Utah and the University of Utah.
“I feel like BYU was a really hard option to turn down because I felt I like fit in system really well,” Toolson told Scorebook Live Washington. “It’s a great spot for me to go to succeed with BYU, keep growing as a player and hopefully be the player I want to be.”
Toolson – a 6-foot-5 guard –is the son of former BYU great Andy Toolson. His older brother, Connor, played for Pope at Utah Valley. His cousin, Jake, also played for Pope at Utah Valley for two seasons before transferring to BYU for his senior year.
Tanner Toolson set program records at Union High School in points per game (23), total points in a season (645), made field goals (216) and made free throws (139).
Toolson said the BYU staff made a hard push for his services in mid-April with daily calls. Tuesday morning, Toolson and his family had Zoom call with the Cougar staff.
“After the call was over, I knew,” Toolson said. “I was learning toward them up to the call.”
Toolson is from the same high school as Jordan Chatman, who played at BYU from 2014 to 2016 but finished his career at Boston College.
Toolson is expected to serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and return to Provo for the 2022-23 season.
COMMITTED🔵⚪️ #gocougs🐾 pic.twitter.com/8UXbZbFOlQ— Tanner Toolson (@tannertoolson5) May 15, 2020