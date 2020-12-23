Their initials are the same, only reversed.
BYU men’s basketball coach Mark Pope thinks senior guards Alex Barcello and Brandon Averette are following a similar path through the Cougar program.
Barcello arrived last year after two seasons in Arizona and took some time to figure out his role alongside a talented senior class. Averette, a grad transfer from Utah Valley, has also been going through an adjustment period in his first season under Pope.
Averette scored a career-high 30 points in Monday’s 87-71 win against Texas Southern, making 10 of 19 shots (6 of 13 from the 3-point line) while adding five rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes.
“He’s just getting to know us better,” Pope said. “I’m not surprised that BA has had a little bit of the same trajectory that AB was on last year. Alex had some frustrating moments last year about how we played, how we operate and function. Alex also had some early foul trouble issues, not unlike Brandon.
“It’s probably a combination of me being a really bad coach and communicator and our stuff being a little bit complicated. Brandon is starting to understand how we play and how it works. I’m super proud of him. He’s been huge for us.”
Averette raised his scoring average from 8.4 points per game to 10.6 with his 30-point outburst. His previous career high at Utah Valley was 23 points in a game against Grand Canyon last year.
“I missed a few shots early and I told myself, ‘They’re leaving me open, I have to shoot it for my team’s sake,’” Averette said. “I had confidence tonight. I finished it and owned it and it felt good.”
Barcello, meanwhile has made the transition from complimentary piece to the team’s leading scorer (17.4 ppg). Against Texas Southern, he was a facilitator with a career-best 10 assists.
“Alex understands that through the course of the season, that’s actually the way for him to have opportunities to score,” Pope said. “If he punishes teams for bringing a second defender at him, they will stop bringing a second defender.”
SCOUTING REPORTWeber State (3-2) will be BYU’s fifth in-state game during the preseason. The Cougars are 4-0 against Westminster, Utah Valley, Utah State and Utah.
“It’ll be the hardest game we’ve played so far this season,” Pope said. “If we’re not prepared to battle to the end then we’re not going to get the outcome we want.”
Wildcats coach Randy Rahe has brought in a bevy of transfers to fill his roster this season including guards Isiah Brown (Northwestern), Zahir Porter (New York Tech) and Darweshi Hunter (Central State) as well as forwards Dontay Bassett (Florida) and David Nzekweski (Denver).
Brown had led Weber State in scoring in four of the team’s five games and averaging 21.2 points per game. The Wildcats split a pair of games at Portland State last week, beating the Vikings 94-66 on Friday but losing 74-72 on Sunday.
“We had some concerns tonight (against Texas Southern) protecting the rim off the bounce, getting to the glass and taking care of the ball,” Pope said. “I’d like to remedy those things and make some real progress. I’d like to see us keeping this expanded rotation and get guys more comfortable when the game opens up. It gives us a chance to get into some interesting combinations.
“But none of that matters because we have to find a way to win against an in-state opponent. They are a talented, potent team that has veteran players with a lot of experience under their belt. Every in-state game is a battle.”