BYU athletics announced on Friday that junior guard Alex Barcello has a received a waiver from the NCAA and is eligible to play this season.
Barcello, a junior guard from Chandler, Arizona, played the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Arizona where he appeared in 51 games, averaged 2.9 points and totaled 48 rebounds, 35 assists and 13 steals. As a sophomore, he scored in double figures three times, including a career-best 16 points against Georgia Southern, 12 points at Utah and 14 points versus California.
Prior to Arizona, Barcello prepped at Corona del Sol High School where he was the No. 2 recruit in the state of Arizona and was a member of the ESPN Top 100 for the class of 2017. A two-time Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year (2015, 2017), Barcello helped guide Corona del Sol to a pair of 6A state titles. During Corona del Sol's run to the 2015 state title, Barcello scored 51 points in a state tournament game.
As a senior at Corona del Sol, Barcello averaged 24.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.9 steals while shooting 54.8 percent from the field, 39.5 percent from 3-point range and 89.3 percent from the free-throw line. Following his senior year, he advanced to the finals of the American Family Insurance National 3-Point Shooting Competition. Barcello concluded his high school career with 2,254 points.