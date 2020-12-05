Without a doubt, BYU’s best player through five games has been Alex Barcello.
The senior guard is averaging 18.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for the Cougars, who are 4-1 entering Saturday’s contest in Logan against Utah State. He is shooting 60% from the field (36-of-60) and 62% from the 3-point line (16-of-26).
Barcello transferred to Provo from the University of Arizona last season and was a perfect complement to a senior-laden team. In 2020-21, he’s taken more of a leadership role on and off the court.
That leadership was put to the test earlier in the week when BYU was trounced by USC 79-53 in the first game of the Roman Legends Classic.
“Like the rest of the team, he was devastated after the loss to USC,” Cougar coach Mark Pope said. “We didn’t even recognize ourselves and it was brutal hit for all of us.”
In a 74-68 win against St. John’s the next day, Barcello made 8-of-11 shots from the field, scoring 20 points. He also grabbed three rebounds and two steals to go along with five assists. Barcello had just one turnover in 36 minutes of play.
“AB just made every right play,” Pope said. “But for him the game was not about being 8-of-11 shooting the ball. He set out to play the game the right way in an aggressive, really intelligent fashion. I was so proud of him because he really displayed some great leadership playing the game the way the game was telling him to play.”
The win kept a streak intact for Pope: The Cougars haven’t lost back-to-back games since he took over as head coach last season.
“It’s really meaningful,” Pope said. “I’ve been around this game forever and when you lose like we did against USC, you lose the next game. You just do. For these guys to pull it off, I’m excited for Cougar fans to get to know these young men because they are spectacular guys. The game just asks you to respond and our guys responded in a magnificent way.”
After combining for just 10 points against USC, Barcello and senior guard Brandon Averette had 32 in the win against St. John’s.
“When you face an opponent like St. John’s who is really pushing the spectrum of how much continuous pressure they put on you all night long, as a coach that’s terrifying for you,” Pope said. “When you coach BA (Averette) and AB (Barcello), it’s way less terrifying. It’s a real gift to have those guys in the backcourt.”
SCOUTING REPORTBYU last met Utah State in Vivint SmartHome Arena just short of a year ago. On Dec. 14 of 2019, the Cougars held on for a 68-64 victory with Barcello connecting on a clutch 3-pointer from the corner with 27 seconds to play.
The Aggies finished 26-8 last season and won the Mountain West Conference tournament. Sam Merrill, who averaged 19.7 points per game, graduated and was selected as the last pick in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. Rather predictably, Utah State struggled in its first two games of the Bad Bow Mowers Crossover Classic last week, losing 85-69 to VCU and 83-59 to South Dakota State. The Aggies topped Northern Iowa 82-71 in the third game.
USU has 7-footer Neemias Queta back at center, and he’s nearly averaging a double-double (14.7 points, 9.3 rebounds) while blocking 2.7 shots per game. Virginia transfer guard Marco Anthony (12.7) had 22 points in the win against Northern Iowa.
The Aggies usually have a very strong home court advantage at the Spectrum but only 1,628 fans (16% of capacity) will be allowed at the game on Saturday due to COVID-19 restrictions. In addition, USU coach Craig Smith has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and will not be on the sidelines.
There is no television broadcast of the game but it can be streamed online on the Mountain West Network.