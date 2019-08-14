Coaches are always talking about staying focused on the present, but they also have an eye to the future.
Since taking over the BYU basketball program in April, Mark Pope said he was on the lookout to replace the spots vacated by seven seniors next season, one of those point guard T.J. Haws.
Pope may have found his man: On Wednesday, the Cougars announced the addition of former Arizona guard Alex Barcello to the roster. The 6-foot-2-inch guard was a four-star recruit out of that that state and played for the Wildcats for two seasons. He left the program this spring and found Provo to his liking, announcing on Twitter two weeks ago he was going to be a Cougar.
Here is the news release from BYU:
PROVO, Utah - BYU men's basketball coach Mark Pope announced that 6-foot-2 guard Alex Barcello will transfer from Arizona to play for the Cougars. Barcello will sit out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules and have two years of eligibility remaining.
The No. 2 recruit in the state of Arizona and a member of the ESPN Top 100 in 2017, Barcello prepped at Corona del Sol High School in Chandler, Arizona. A two-time Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year (2015, 2017), Barcello helped guide Corona del Sol to a pair of 6A state titles. During Corona del Sol's run to the 2015 state title, Barcello scored 51 points in a state tournament game.
As a senior at Corona del Sol, Barcello averaged 24.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.9 steals while shooting 54.8 percent from the field, 39.5 percent from 3-point range and 89.3 percent from the free-throw line. Following his senior year, he advanced to the finals of the American Family Insurance National 3-Point Shooting Competition. Barcello concluded his high school career with 2,254 points.
Barcello played the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Arizona where he appeared in 51 games and averaged 2.9 points and totaled 48 rebounds, 35 assists and 13 steals. As a sophomore, he scored in double figures three times, including a career-best 16 points against Georgia Southern, 12 points at Utah and 14 points versus California.