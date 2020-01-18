Mark Pope tells his BYU men’s basketball team before every game that the next game is the biggest one of the season.
Today, he ain’t lying.
The Cougars — fresh off a 93-70 beat down of San Diego — are off to the great Northwest on Saturday to play top-ranked Gonzaga in the Kennel.
The ‘Zags (5-0 WCC, 19-1 overall) are the top offensive team in the country and have won 11 games in a row. After opening WCC play with closer-than-expected victories against Portland and Pepperdine, Gonzaga has won its past three games against San Diego, Loyola Marymount and Santa Clara by 44, 25 and 50 points.
After Thursday’s 103-53 annihilation of Santa Clara, sophomore guard Joel Ayayi told the Spokesman Review-Journal: “When we play together and when we play great defense, which helps a lot, I think we’re pretty unstoppable offensively. We moved the ball really well, it didn’t get stuck. We kept moving the ball and a lot of good things happen when we play like that.”
Pope said he and his players are looking forward to the opportunity.
“It’s the greatest thing,” Pope said. “This Gonzaga team is a gift to our league. The fact that we get to go on the road to play the No. 1 team in the country, and we get to do that because they are in our league, that’s awesome.
“They are that good. They are so good they can play bad and still win big. You could talk endlessly about how good that program is. We’re excited to go up and fight, and we’re going to go fight. Our guys believe we can win but our guys have a sense of how hard this is. This is what you love as athletes and coaches, to have a chance.”
BYU (3-1 WCC, 14-5 overall) has played well to open league play, especially considering leading scorer and rebounding Yoeli Childs has missed the past three games with an open dislocation of his right index finger. The Cougars have had six players in double figures in wins against Portland and San Diego.
Gonzaga has six players who average double figures — led by sophomore big man Filip Petrusev at 16.7 points per game — and seventh player who is close (Drew Timme at 9.5).
The Bulldogs got a bit of bad news before the Santa Clara game when it was announced that freshman big man Anton Watson would have shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season.
Boo hoo: Gonzaga is loaded in the post with Petrusev (6-foot-11), Timme (6-9) and Killian Tille (6-8). The Bulldogs are also deep at guard with Ayayi (11.3 ppg), Corey Kispert (14.2 ppg) and grad transfers Admon Gilder (10.8 ppg) and Ryan Woolridge (10.2).
Oh, and by the way, head coach Mark Few is one of the best in the business.
Here’s how Pope and his team will approach such a monumental task.
“I really think my team walked into the locker room tonight (after the San Diego win) feeling like this game was the hardest game we’ve ever played,” Pope said. “This (playing Gonzaga) is not that much different. It might be easier to convince ourselves this is the biggest game we’ve played, but that’s what we work for every single game. The process is going to be the same, the words are going to be exactly the same. When we meet tomorrow and I talk to this team, I’m going to say, ‘Guys, remember, this is the biggest game we’ve played all year long. We have to play harder than we’ve ever played before.’
“When we go on the road next week (to Pacific and San Francisco) we’ll have exactly the same conversation. It’s very familiar territory for us in that way and it’s the way we approach every game.”
As for the excitable Pope, he said he just hopes to keep his cool.
“I’m an emotional human being,” he said. “There will probably be some tears and screaming. I hope to keep all clothes on through the entire game. We’ll see how that goes.”
Making a mark
With the victory against Santa Clara, Gonzaga tied the WCC record for consecutive league wins at 32, passing the 31 straight won by the Bill Russell-led San Francisco Dons from 1955-57. Pepperdine won 32 straight between 1991-93.
No Yoeli
Childs — who also missed the first nine games of the season due to an NCAA suspension — has been cleared for activity, what Pope termed as “sweat work.” Earlier this week, Pope said Childs is likely out another week to 10 days.
“He’s being tested right now, isn’t he?” Pope said. “He’s ringing the bell in a massive way. He is just a special human being but he’s been really stretched right now. The way I know he’s being stretched is that I feel it. I’m really trying to keep the frustration at bay but I can feel it, I can’t lie to myself. I’m really frustrated for him and for our team about that.
“He’s doing sprints after practice like a madman, and (defensive) slides. We’ll see how long it is until he can actually catch a contested ball. He’s going to come back and be spectacular. The one thing I keep telling Yoeli is that this is such a gift because his legs will be so fresh down the stretch, he’s just going to crush it.”
The showdown
This will be Connor Harding’s second trip to Spokane to play Gonzaga. Last year as a freshman, Harding went scoreless in 11 minutes in a 102-68 ‘Zags victory.
“(The win against San Diego) give us a lot of momentum going into the Kennel, but we’re playing a whole different beast on Saturday,” Harding said. “Step by step, it’s a journey and we’re just falling in love with the grind.”
Sophomore Kolby Lee, who scored a career-high 21 points against San Diego and made all eight of his field goals, added, “We’ll be ready.”
Asked about Lee’s career game, Pope said: “His ball screen defense was a little bit lacking, so write that tomorrow. Keep him humble for me.”