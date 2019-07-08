NBA
Bryant goes off in NBA Las Vegas Summer League
Elijah Bryant put on a show Monday at the NBA Las Vegas Summer League.
The Former BYU standout scored a game-high 31 points on 11 of 15 from the field in just 24 minutes of action as his Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Toronto Raptors 100-91 at Cox Pavilion. Bryant got out and ran, scoring many of his points in transition. But he also showed NBA scouts and general managers his outside stroke, making 5 of 7 from the 3-point line. He added seven rebounds and two assists.
Bryant spent last season playing in the Israeli Premier League, where he averaged 17.6 points per game.
Former Cougar Eric Mika continued his strong showing in the summer league, scoring 11 points and grabbing eight rebounds in Sacramento’s 105-101 win against Dallas. Mika will be back in action on Tuesday at 8 p.m. MT (ESPN2) against the Houston Rockets.
Former Lone Peak star Frank Jackson sat out his second straight game for the New Orleans Pelicans, which routed the Chicago Bulls 109-72.
— Daily Herald
NFL
Ex-Lions, Texans safety Glover Quin retires after 10 seasons
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Glover Quin has retired after 10 seasons in the NFL.
The former Detroit Lions and Houston Texans safety announced his plans Tuesday on Instagram .
Quin started every game for nine straight years after starting in 12 games as a rookie in 2009 with the Texans. He had an NFL-high seven interceptions in 2014 with the Lions and 24 interceptions during his career.
Houston drafted him in the fourth round out of New Mexico in 2009. Quin left the Texans to sign a five-year deal in 2013 with the Lions and was given a contract extension with them in 2017.
Detroit released the 33-year-old Quin in February with one year left on his deal.
— Associated Press