1. Do you think it has an impact to play a team back-to-back like BYU men’s basketball did this week against Pepperdine?
DICKSON: The Mountain West Conference is playing back-to-backs throughout their whole schedule. A few weeks ago, Utah State played San Diego State, albeit mostly with Aztec star Matt Mitchell sidelined with an injury, and the Aggies won twice at home. While the home court advantage isn’t the same without fans, it’s still a road trip. For the Cougars, it was a road trip in the middle of the week and something they hadn’t done before. So it does make an impact, especially on the quality of play. BYU had every opportunity to win Wednesday’s game at Pepperdine but couldn’t shoot straight from 3 (5 for 20) and committed key turnovers. Your legs start to go late in road games and that’s what happened at Firestone Fieldhouse.
LLOYD: On the surface, it’s easy to just say that both teams have to deal with it so it’s just another element of competition. I’m not sure I buy that completely. I think the team who loses the first game has a little bit of an edge going into the second game because it has more reason to make some adjustments. It’s a little tougher for the team that won to change because what they did obviously worked well enough to get the victory. I felt like Pepperdine did a nice job getting the looks it wanted on Wednesday, definitely far better than the Waves did on Saturday in Provo. The Cougars were pretty good for much of the game but couldn’t get the shots to fall down the stretch. It’s hard to say how much of that was facing the same team two games in a row but I do think it had an impact.
2. Which Cougar men’s basketball player would you give the “Sixth Man of the Year” award to right now?
LLOYD: With the depth on this year’s squad, this is a question that could go a variety of ways. It might come down to what contribution you think makes the biggest difference for BYU on a game-in, game-out basis. That’s why although I love what Caleb Lohner, Spencer Johnson, Gideon George and Connor Harding are giving the Cougars off the bench, I’m going to select Richard Harward. You just have to have toughness and physical play inside to be able to compete against good opponents. I like the length Matt Haarms has to affect shots in the paint but he isn’t the most physical player. Every time he takes the floor the Cougars know they are going to get everything Harward has.
DICKSON: I think in the long run it will be Connor Harding. He’s started 26 games in his career and has a good variety of skills. He’s still getting used to coming off the bench and he’s having trouble finding his shot. But he’s really helping the Cougars with ball handling, defense and rebounding. Some of the things he’s doing don’t show up in the box score, but his willingness to give up his starting role to come off the bench is a great example to his teammates.
3. National signing day is next week, though most of BYU’s recruits already signed back in November. Which unit do you think the Cougars needed to address the most?
DICKSON: Give me a bunch of big, tough, athletic offensive lineman every day and twice on Sunday … or Saturday, since BYU doesn’t play on Sunday. You can never have too many offensive linemen in the pipeline. Elia Migao, Dylan Rollins, Weston Jones and Sione Hingano are the future of the Cougar program, which has shown the ability to develop good offensive linemen. Generally, the young guys all redshirt or go on missions before they get a chance to start playing in the games. At that point they are well trained and ready. Now, if somebody can just speed up the hiring process so BYU can get a new offensive line coach in place before spring ball ...
LLOYD: I know there are spots that might get more attention but I’m going to point to the secondary for the Cougars. BYU lost three key players to graduation as Zayne Anderson, Troy Warner and Chris Wilcox are all moving on. I think the Cougars saw some decent things from guys like Micah Harper, Isaiah Herron, Morgan Pyper, Shamon Willis and George Udo but I think that is a position where BYU really needs to add some more depth. Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake has said in the past that college football teams are always looking for standout cornerbacks because they can make such a difference and they can be tough to find. I think the BYU scheme also needs excellent safeties, so the Cougars really have to keep this pantry stocked so they can play at a high level on the back end of the defense.
4. What did you learn from the first BYU women’s volleyball games this week?
LLOYD: The first thing I learned is that the Cougars are definitely better than Portland, although that was what I expected. I also learned that I have a lot of players to get to know better, since I’m still getting accustomed to the spring 2021 team. BYU has to have Taylen Ballard-Nixon and Kennedy Eschenberg play consistently at a high level for this team to be as good as it is capable of being. I see the Cougars being able to turn to a lot of young and developing talent, but when this team faces more adversity I think those two are going to have to lead the charge.
DICKSON: While BYU swept Portland twice, all but one of the sets was pretty hotly contested. In fact, the Cougars had to come from behind a couple of times. So they showed their resiliency. But there’s a lot of work still to be done. The BYU defense was slow to react to tips and that will be addressed. The Cougars only had six blocks total in the two matches, and that will have to improve. New libero Maddi Allen had double digit digs in both matches and freshman outside Leilani Dodson showed some potential. It was a really nice start but I also think there’s plenty for Heather Olmstead to show the team where improvement can be made. Olmstead and her staff finally have some game video against someone else to break down and that will prove very beneficial.
5. Who do you predict will get the first goal of the 2021 season for the BYU women’s soccer team when it plays its exhibition game against Weber State in Herriman on Saturday?
DICKSON: The thing about Mikayla Colohan is that she always has the ball at her feet. That’s what good center mids do. Then it magically appears on the foot of a teammate with a wide-open look at the goal. I think BYU will score plenty of goals against Weber State and the first will come from S.J. Affleck, who showed the ability last season to be in the right place at the right time.
LLOYD: The Cougars definitely have a void to fill after Elise Flake and Lizzy Braby wrapped up their careers, but a lot of eyes will be on Mikayla Colohan, a senior who was recently drafted by the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League draft. I’m going to say the first goal, however, is going to come from former Lone Peak star Cameron Tucker. She tallied 12 goals in 2019 and can be very dynamic in the attacking third. I’m going to raise the stakes and say I think Tucker will be the one to take advantage of the attention on Colohan, who will get the first assist. The reality, however, is that BYU has a lot of weapons, so there are a number of players who could net that first goal against the Wildcats.