Faced with a second week of no games because of COVID-19 postponements, the BYU men’s basketball program went pro-active.
The Cougars will face top-ranked Gonzaga in Spokane on Thursday, a game set up because both teams had West Coast Conference opponents drop out due to the coronavirus.
Tip time is 6:30 p.m. MT and the game will be televised on ESPN.
BYU was scheduled to open its 2021 WCC season on Dec. 31 at Pepperdine, but a positive test in the Waves program put them on pause. Subsequent games at San Diego (Jan. 2) and at home against Pacific (Thursday) were also postponed.
On Monday night, Cougar coach Mark Pope sent out this cryptic tweet: “It’s go time! Get ready Cougar Nation! We got a GAME!” Various reports on Tuesday, including one from Vanquish the Foe and another from Stadium college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, indicated BYU and Gonzaga were setting up a game for Thursday.
The 'Zags (10-0) opened conference play with an 85-62 win against San Francisco on Saturday but a game against Santa Clara on Thursday has been postponed.
Last year, BYU and Gonzaga split a pair of meetings. The 'Zags pounded the short-handed Cougars 92-69 in Spokane (Yoeli Childs was injured and did not play) but BYU emerged with a stunning 91-78 victory over No. 2 Gonzaga in the Marriott Center on Senior Night.
The Cougars and 'Zags are currently scheduled to play Feb. 6 in Spokane and Feb. 27 in Provo. The Feb. 6 date is now open for both schools.