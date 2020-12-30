The Cougars luck finally ran out.
BYU (9-2) played all 11 games during its preseason schedule but the West Coast Conference opener at Pepperdine, scheduled for Thursday, has fallen victim to COVID-19.
The Waves announced Wednesday afternoon that a positive test result within the program has resulted in a pause in activities, which will postpone both the BYU game on Thursday and a meeting with Saint Mary's on Saturday.
The WCC indicated it will work with both programs and broadcast partner ESPN to find an alternate date for the contest.
The Cougars are scheduled to travel to San Diego on Saturday for a game at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The Toreros are slated to open WCC play New Year's Eve afternoon at San Francisco.