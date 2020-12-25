Over the years I’ve had a lot of experience being Santa Clause for my kids … er, I mean helping Santa Claus with gifts for my kids. So here’s what I think Mark Pope and the BYU men’s basketball team would've been happy to find under their tree on Christmas Day.
A healthy Gavin Baxter for the rest of his career
This guy can’t catch a break. Last year he missed all but seven games due to a shoulder injury and in 2020 he managed just two games before wrecking his knee. The 6-foot-9 Baxter has teased BYU fans with his freakish athleticism but when he comes back next year it’ll be his time to shine.
More transfers like Alex Barcello, Brandon Averette and Matt Haarms
The NCAA has approved one-time transfers without penalty for college athletes, and it’ll probably be a free-for-all in college basketball in the future. The good news is that Pope and his coaching staff have done a terrific job so far of finding guys like Barcello, Averette and Haarms — non-LDS athletes who find value in a program that focuses on teamwork and spiritual health.
A five-star recruit
Pope and his coaching staff are relentless. Can't Santa reward them with a Top 50 recruit at some point? Think about the greatest reaction you've ever seen from one of your kids when they received a very special Christmas gift. (For me it was an electronic Monday Night Football game when I was 12). That's how Pope and his staff would react if some five-star prep star chose to wear blue.
Good general health on the team so no games get cancelled
So far the Cougars have been very fortunate and played all their scheduled games. A lot of teams haven’t been so fortunate — San Diego, for instance, has had to quarantine twice because of COVID-19. It’s probably inevitable that a game will be postponed during conference play but no one is being more careful than the Cougars.
At least one game in the Marriott Center with fans
The memory of the last game with fans in the Marriott Center — the February 22, 2019 sellout victory against Gonzaga — won’t go away. That night was incredible for anyone who was in the building. Remember how Pope bought a bunch of fans dinner that night? Similar opportunities will be infrequent this season. Is there any chance fans will be able to be in the Marriott Center February 27, 2021 for a rematch? Not likely but ol’ Santa has pulled off some miracles before.
A raise for Mark Pope’s assistant coaches to keep them in Provo
Pope picked himself some winners when he chose Chris Burgess, Cody Fueger, Nick Robinson and Bobby Horodyski for his coaching staff in Provo. Holding onto those guys will be difficult with more success, especially Burgess. What’s it going to take to keep those guys here? Santa wants to know and he’s got the goods. You can add strength and conditioning coach Erick Schork, trainer Rob Ramos and video coordinator Keegan Brown as well. It’s a really good staff that has created an amazing locker room that others will want to try and duplicate.
A win against Gonzaga
Man, it would be a Christmas miracle if Santa can make this happen. Not that BYU doesn’t have a good team, but this year’s Zags roster is the most talented I’ve ever seen in Spokane. Not only does Mark Few have great experienced players but one of the nation’s top freshmen in Jalen Suggs. The Cougars believe they are good enough to play with anybody. We shall see.
An NCAA Tournament invite in 2021
The Cougars really earned this gift last year but the ‘Rona spoiled everything. Normally I don’t believe in re-gifting, but Santa knows what the Cougars want and this time it’s going to come to pass.
Merry Christmas.