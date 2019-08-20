ROME -- BYU improved to 2-0 on its tour of Italy with a dominant 87-46 win over LCC International from Lithuania on Tuesday in Arena Altero Feilici.
Alex Barcello scored a team-high 15 points, Kolby Lee had 13 points and nine rebounds and Yoeli Childs contributed 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Colby Leifson hit three 3-pointers for nine points and Wyatt Lowell chipped in eight points.
The Cougars shot 44.2 percent from the field and held LCC International to 33.3 percent shooting. BYU won the rebound battle 44-33 and assisted on 30 of 34 field goals.
Barcello, Lee, Lowell, Trevin Knell and Childs started for the Cougars. After falling behind 5-0, Barcello scored BYU's first six points, hitting a 3-pointer and completing a three-point play.
With the Cougars ahead 10-9, Lowell scored five points on one possession. He scored inside and was fouled but missed the free throw. Off the miss, Lee tipped the ball out to Lowell who knocked down an open 3 from the top of the key. On the next BYU possession, he hit another 3 to make it 18-9. The BYU run extended to 16-0 and was capped by a Colby Leifson 3. The Cougars led 28-11 after the first quarter.
Blaze Nield scored on back-to-back drives to open the second quarter to give BYU a 32-13 advantage. LCC International played even with the Cougars the rest of the quarter as BYU went into the half with a 44-28 advantage.
Barcello provided a spark at the beginning of the second half as he stole the ball on the first possession and went down the court to complete a three-point play. That set the tone for the rest of the quarter as seven different players scored while BYU outscored LCC International 27-10 to extend the lead to 71-38.
The fourth started with Leifson hitting back-to-back 3s. BYU held LCC International to eight points in the period, finishing the game with an 87-46 advantage.
The Cougars play their third game on Thursday against Stella Azzurra Academy at Arena Altero Feilici in Rome. Game time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. in Italy (12:30 p.m. MT).