The meteoric and controversial BYU basketball career of Nick Emery is over.
Emery announced on social media on Tuesday that he was retiring from college basketball.
"The day has come that I hang up the #4 Emery jersey," he said in an Instagram post.
"Playing for a university like BYU and playing with some of the best guys has been an incredible blessing. My time here has been a rocky at times, but the good times definitely outweighed the bad. I’ve learned so many life lessons and this journey has been so rewarding," Emery said. "I am at a point in life where I am happy with what I’ve accomplished with basketball and I’m ready to start the next chapter of my life with my wife and son."
Emery was a member of the Lone Peak basketball team that was declared the national champion and served a church mission to Germany before coming to BYU. As a freshman, he set a school record for 3-pointers and averaged 16.3 points per game. As a sophomore he averaged 13.1 points but sat out the following year due to personal issues that included a divorce. Emery threw a punch at a Utah player during a game in 2016 and his relationship with several BYU boosters resulted in NCAA sanctions for the program. Emery was suspended for the first nine games of last season. He played in 23 games, starting eight, and averaged 6.1 points per game.
"I want to say thank you to my coaches, teammates and administration for all the memories and love, Emery said.
"And a huge thank you to all of the fans who stuck with me through the good times and the bad times and cheered me on even in my darkest hours."
The program changed dramatically this spring with long-time coach Dave Rose retiring and former UVU mentor Mark Pope taking over. Emery remarried this summer.
“We are excited for Nick as he begins this next stage of his life,” Pope said. “He has great things ahead.”
Official, I’m coming back 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/x2qC7V3wnZ— Nick Emery (@04NickEmery) April 28, 2018