Like the unfortunate Alex Barcello, the offenses for BYU and Pepperdine were at times a bit toothless in the Marriott Center on Saturday.
They got that way because both teams were throwing hay makers on the defensive end.
Barcello lost a front tooth thanks to a nasty elbow from the Waves’ Kendall Munson in the first half while scrambling for a loose ball. BYU’s defensive nastiness proved superior in the game’s last five minutes and the Cougars survived a late Pepperdine rally for a 65-54 win.
“We finished the game with eight kills (a kill is three stops in a row) and just focused on defense,” BYU sophomore guard Trevin Knell said. “In the end we played more as a team and I felt like this was a defining win. This BYU team is different than old BYU teams. We take pride in our defense and we work hard on defense. That’s why our practices are grueling because we keep trying to lock it down.”
The Cougars led by as many as 16 points in the second half but went through a terrible shooting stretch, making just 1 of 13 shots and the Waves made a run. Kessler Edwards drained a 3-pointer with 4:44 to play to trim the deficit to three, 57-54.
BYU didn’t allow a point the rest of the way, of note 6-foot-9 Kolby Lee’s defense on Edwards in the final four minutes. Meanwhile, Haarms hit a tough fall-away jump shot to beat the shot clock with 1:45 to play to put the Cougars up 61-54. Brandon Averette’s theft on Pepperdine’s possession led to another basket when he found Kolby Lee inside for the clincher with one minute remaining.
The players with the most bite offensively struggled. Barcello didn’t make it into the books until the final three minutes of the game with four free throws. Haarms, who was 9 for 9 from the field on Thursday and scored 23 points, was largely ineffective and was just 2 of 6 from the field. He did have four blocks.
Pepperdine’s Edwards, who was coming off a 37-point performance on Thursday against Pacific, didn’t score his first field goal until the 8:56 mark of the second half. He finished with 11 points on 4 of 13 from the field.
Both teams ended up shooting low percentages. BYU was at 38% and Pepperdine finished at 29%. Neither team was effective from the 3-point line, combining for a frigid 24% (11 of 46).
“What a hard fought, ugly, defensive battle from both teams,” Cougar assistant coach Chris Burgess said. “It was one of those slugfests. Alex loses tooth, guys are miss shots they normally make, Pepperdine makes a run and our guys find a way to get a win with a bunch of defensive stops. That’s how you do it. That’s what we’ve done this year.”
Averette led BYU with 15 points, 13 coming in the first half. He also had six rebounds and five assists. Knell had 12 points – all on 3-pointers – and Lee added 10. Connor Harding didn’t score for BYU but grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench.
Colbey Ross carried the offensive load for Pepperdine with 21 points but he went scoreless over the final ten minutes of the game.
“I think that (defense) is becoming the face of this team,” Averette said. “We’re tough and gritty at both ends of the floor but specifically on defense. When it becomes winning time we step up on the defensive end.”
The first half was an exercise in futility for the Waves offense which was colder than a Wyoming winter, making just 7 of 32 (22%) from the field. At one point Pepperdine converted just one field goal in 18 tries. Averette scored nine points early and his pair of free throws by gave the Cougars a 26-15 advantage with 5:19 to play. Knell made his third 3-pointer of the game and Averette threw in a nifty reverse layup, making BYU’s advantage 13, 33-20, with 2:23 remaining. The Cougars led 37-26 at halftime.
A 3-pointer from Knell was part of an 8-2 BYU run, with Averette tossing in a triple and a runner in the lane for a 47-32 advantage with 15:06 to play. The lead reached 16 points, 53-37, when Gideon George scored five straight points for the Cougars with 12:34 remaining, which led to the game’s final sequence.
“It was definitely kind of a weird game,” Averette said. “We were trying to guard without fouling (at the end) and that was the biggest difference. I feel like down the stretch we were able to get stops. We were sending guys to Matt (Haarms) and have them make tough shots over him.”
BYU (4-1 WCC, 13-3 overall) plays Pepperdine again on Wednesday – this time in Malibu -- in a rescheduled contest from an earlier postponed date.