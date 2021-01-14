The deliberate pace of the Saint Mary’s offense has been the ruin of many an opponent. Playing the Gaels is always a test of how well a team can focus on the defensive end.
BYU found that focus midway through the second half and locked down University Credit Union Pavilion, holding Saint Mary's without a field goal for more than 11 minutes to erase an eight-point deficit and claim a 62-52 victory on Thursday.
It was the first win for the Cougars in Moraga since 2014, a string of six straight losses.
“For us, any time we come in here and get a win is massive,” BYU coach Mark Pope said on his post-game appearance on the BYU Sports Network. “I’m so happy I can’t even tell you.”
BYU trailed 48-40 with 11:05 to play and was struggling to find a rhythm on either end of the floor. That’s when the Cougars turned up their defense and completely shut down Saint Mary’s.
“We were taking away one side of the floor and their guards were like, ‘OK, we’ll take it’ and we were having trouble with them scoring on our bigs,” Pope said. “We changed it up to go to dropping and squaring up with guys more.
“Gideon George was a huge difference tonight with his length on (Tommy) Kuhse. And we were competing on the boards. When it gets down to a grind-it-out game against Saint Mary’s you just give up buckets on the defensive glass and it just kills you down the stretch. But Rich Harward, and Caleb Lohner, and Gideon George and Alex Barcello, were saying, ‘We’re not having it, man.’ They gobbled up every single rebound.”
Matt Haarms started things off with an offensive rebound that he turned into a 3-point play and George started to put the clamps on the Kuhse, the Gael’s clever playmaker. Slowly and with hustle and grit, the Cougars made their comeback.
BYU allowed just a pair of Kuhse free throws over an 11-minute stretch, taking a 51-50 lead with back-to-back baskets on nice drives by Trevin Knell – who made his first career start -- with 4:30 remaining.
In a key moment, Brandon Averette’s 3-point attempt was blocked but he hustled after the ball and scored on a reverse layup for a 55-50 lead with 2:42 to play.
Saint Mary’s continued to wilt under the Cougars defensive pressure and BYU had its way down the stretch for the final ten-point margin.
“Some of the guys on the team, like Connor Harding, he was saying he hasn’t won here since he’s been at BYU,” Averette said. “It felt good to go out there and get a win for some of those guys who haven’t won here. We knew it was going to be a battle. We knew we were going to have to keep fighting. They weren’t going to go away and neither were we. These are the games we live for. That’s why we love playing this game.”
Alex Barcello led BYU with 14 points and was the only BYU player in double figures. Averette scored all nine of his points in the second half and George had eight off the bench in addition to his sticky defense on Kuhse. The Cougars won despite turning in season lows in 3-pointers (1 of 10) and assists (six).
Saint Mary’s (0-2 WCC, 9-4 overall) finished the game 1 of 12 from the field and was outscored 22-2 in the last 12 minutes of the game. Kuhse scored 12 points and Quincy Clinton, who made three 3-pointers, scored 12 as well.
BYU was in good shape midway through the first half, leading 17-12 at the 10:10 mark. The pace favored the Cougars and Pope shuttled ten different players into the game. BYU dried up offensively after that, attempting to pound the ball inside but scoring just eight points in the next ten minutes. Saint Mary’s went on an 11-2 run to take a 23-19 advantage on a Matthias Tass jump hook with 5:33 to play. Clinton came off the bench to make a pair of 3-pointers and the Gaels went into the locker room with a 29-25 lead.
Neither team shot a free throw in the first 20 minutes of play.
BYU (1-1, 10-3) stays on the road and will play at San Francisco on Saturday. The game has been moved up two hours to 6 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN2.