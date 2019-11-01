After the first 20 minutes of BYU’s rather messy 100-58 exhibition victory against Division II UT Tyler on Friday, Cougar fans had a question: Where are the 3-pointers?
BYU went the entire first half without a triple, which was … curious. The Cougars were 0-for-4 in the first half from beyond the arc and missed another to start the second before sophomore Connor Harding broke the string with the first 3-pointer of the game for either team at the 18:32 mark.
Whew. Fans were beginning to think the NCAA moved the 3-point line too far back in the offseason.
The Cougars started 6-of-8 from beyond the arc in the second half, including four from freshman Trevin Knell to run away with the game. He finished with a team-high 19 points on 5-of-6 from the 3-point line.
“We mentioned at halftime that we were concerned we hadn’t gotten enough threes up,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “Trevin Knell listened. This cat was so excited to get shots up and I’m excited to coach him. I recruited him really, really hard for a really long time.”
Knell scored all 19 of his points in the second half.
“Yoeli (Childs) gave me a pep talk before the game because I was pretty nervous coming back from my mission and stuff,” Knell said. “He gave me a great confidence boost. At halftime, Coach Pope just emphasized how we needed to rebound and run with pace. That really helped us and helped me get open shots. My teammates were there and found in transition because we ran with pace.”
BYU was 9-of-13 from the 3-point line in the second half and seemed to find a good offensive rhythm.
“We shoot the ball, that’s what we do,” Pope said. “We need to get shots up. As you might expect, we were so ramped up to go make plays that we never really got into a good flow in the first half. We finally got ourselves in a little better place making plays for each other and marinating the possessions a little and it was better.”
BYU never trailed in the game, easing out to a 13-3 lead at the 12:58 mark on a 3-point play by Harding. It was 25-10 when Alex Barcello sped in for a fast break with 8:27 showing on the clock. Lee, who led the Cougars with nine first-half points, backed down his defender three straight times in the post in the final two minutes to give BYU a 40-19 advantage at the break.
UT Tyler was just 6-of-24 (25%) from the field in the first half. BYU scored 12 points off eight Patriot turnovers and was 16-of-32 (50%) from the field. Toolson scored eight points and Nixon added seven points and six rebounds.
After Harding connected on the Cougars first 3-pointer of the game, Toolson scored seven straight points to get BYU out to a 54-26 lead. The next sequence saw Knell splashing a pair of 3-pointers around a long Toolson jumper to extend the BYU advantage to 62-28 with 12:45 remaining. The rest of the game was little more than a scrimmage as the Cougar lead reached as many as 48 points. Walk-on Cameron Pearson made two free throws to push BYU to the century mark and a 100-53 lead. The Cougars outscored the Patriots 60-39 in the second half.
“I think we all played in our role,” Lee said. “I don’t think we did anything too special. We just kind of went out there and played our game. We didn’t let them dictate too much. We just listened to the coaches, trusted the game plan and went out and executed.”
Senior grad transfer Jake Toolson added 17 points in 29 minutes, making 8-of-12 from the field and had seven rebounds and four assists. Childs — who will sit the first nine regular-season game due to an NCAA suspension — came off the bench and scored eight points in 16 minutes.
Harding tallied 15 points and eight rebounds in a very active 28 minutes. Lee cashed in on a slew of jump hooks in the paint and scored 13 points on 6-of-8 from the field. Senior forward Dalton Nixon contributed nine points and eight rebounds.
Projected starter T.J. Haws sat out the game due to illness. The Cougars were also without sophomore guard Jesse Wade (knee), sophomore forwards Richard Harward (redshirt, pending NCAA waiver), Wyatt Lowell (transfer redshirt) and Gavin Baxter (shoulder) and senior guard Zac Seljaas (foot).
BYU opens the regular season against Cal State-Fullerton on Tuesday at the Marriott Center.