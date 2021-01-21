A month ago, the BYU men’s basketball team played Texas Southern in the Marriott Center.
The 87-71 victory was part of an early rush of games for the Cougars. The NCAA mandated no more than 11 total games in the preseason – as opposed to the 15 BYU played last season – and all the games were to be played in a very condensed time frame.
Since that December 21st game against the Jaguars a lot has happened. The Cougars had three West Coast Conference games postponed due to COVID-19, then rescheduled. BYU lost big at No. 1 Gonzaga but rebounded to win two huge road games at Saint Mary’s and San Francisco. Trevin Knell moved into the starting lineup and Wyatt Lowell was lost for the season due to an injury.
All that behind them now, the Cougars are pretty happy to be back in the Marriott Center on Thursday for a WCC contest against Portland.
BYU logged a pair of elite defensive games against the Gaels and the Dons last week, outscoring both opponents 22-2 down the stretch to erase eight-point deficits. Saint Mary’s was averaging 67.3 points per game, shooting 44% from the field and 32% from the 3-point line; against BYU, the Gaels managed just 52 points, 38% shooting overall and 27% from the 3-point line.
San Francisco was averaging 75 points per game and had 63, of which 12 came in the final minute of the game when the Cougars had a 17-point lead. The Dons normally make 44% from the field field and 36% from the 3-point line. Against BYU, they hit their mark from distance only because Khalil Shabazz made four straight triples with the game well in hand. The home team made 48% from the field overall.
They haven’t figured out how to put a toughness category in the box score,” BYU coach Mark Pope said this week on his coach’s show, “but we won that clearly and it was awesome.”
Those two big wins have jumped the Cougars from 46 to 31 in the NET rankings and just about every Bracketology projection has BYU in the field for the NCAA Tournament.
Pope’s team is 11-3 overall (2-1 in WCC play) and will get three of the next four games at home.
Thursday opponent, Portland, is only 6-7 overall and 0-4 in WCC play, having lost five games in a row and six of its past seven. In those losses, the Pilots are been beaten by an average of 22 points per game.
Still, Pope said his team will not take Portland lightly.
“They are a talented team,” Pope said. “They really put five guys on the floor kind of like San Francisco that shoot the three really well. They push it really well in transition and they are one of the top free throw shooting teams in the country.”
Former Portland Trailblazer Terry Porter, the Pilots head coach, is well liked but hasn’t had a ton of success in the Rose City. Due to graduation and defections, Porter was forced to rebuild his team from Division I or junior college transfers. All five starters are new to the program this year, including leader scorer Ahmed Ali. The well-traveled 5-foot-11 point guard was a JC All-American at Eastern Florida and had stops at Washington State and Hawaii before coming to Portland. He’s averaging 17.8 points per game and makes a living getting to the foul line.
The Pilots lead the country in percentage of points scored at the free throw line (26%).
“Their record isn’t great right now but they beat Oregon State on the road earlier this year,” Pope said. “They have some talented scorers led by Ahmed Ali. He’s a diminutive point guard whose game is his huge heart and he has a big chip on his shoulder.”