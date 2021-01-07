So far, Caleb Lohner’s freshman season has been just what the BYU men’s basketball team needs.
Lohner and the Cougars open West Coast Conference play on Saturday at San Diego. The former four-star Wasatch Academy alum has started four games but recently has been coming off the bench for 9-2 BYU.
“Caleb is making a way bigger difference than people might think,” Cougar coach Mark Pope said. “For us to be solid on the glass every single night gives us confidence. Not only does he do the work on the defensive glass, but his offensive rebounding gives us extra possessions. That’s worth way more than just the face value of the numbers. There are some parts of his game that he’s frustrated with right now. A less mature player might be distracted from continuing to do the things he’s great at.”
Breaking down Lohner’s statistics bears this out. He’s shooting 34% (20 of 59) from the field and just 4 of 25 (16%) so far from the 3-point line with three of those makes coming in one game against Utah State. Lohner has been solid from the free throw line (14 of 19, 74%) and is averaging 5.3 points per game, with a high of 11 twice (against Utah State and Weber State).
It’s on the boards where Lohner truly shines. He’s averaging a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game in just 19.2 minutes per game. He has 21 offensive rebounds (second to Richard Harward’s 22) and his rebound and put back clinched the Weber State game a week ago.
“Caleb is an awesome player,” teammate Matt Haarms said. “He’s just a freshman but he’s already playing with force. He’s one of the strongest guys on the teams. He has great rebounding ability, which is what gets him in games. He’s going to be there for us. He’s getting better and better this season at not fouling and playing within the offense. When he’s a senior he’s going to be so phenomenal.”
Hotshot freshmen rarely show much patience but the 6-foot-8, 230-pound Lohner is fine doing whatever he’s asked to do to help the Cougars be successful.
“Right now one of my key roles on this team is getting rebounds,” he said. “If that’s something I need to do to win games I’m going to do it. I’ve found it really fun going to the glass, getting rebounds and bringing some juice to me and the team. It really gets us going on the defensive end of the floor.”
Lohner is also humble enough to realize he still has a lot to learn.
“Playing college basketball, I’ve only been in this deal for five months,” he said. “I don’t think I realized coming in from high school how much would change and how much learning I needed to do. My game plan coming in, I know as a freshman I’ve got to do things right to help the team win. Some of those things are rebounding the ball and getting stops on the defensive end. If I do that, everything else is going to come.”
SCOUTING REPORT
Wednesday afternoon the San Diego men’s basketball team was at Jenny Craig Pavilion preparing for its WCC opener against San Francisco.
BYU was mid-fight on a charter plane headed to LAX for its WCC opener at Pepperdine when they found out that game has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Waves program. The plane was turned around and flown back to Provo.
Such is college basketball in the midst of a pandemic.
The Toreros, picked to finish ninth in the WCC, led USF by 10 points early in the game but ended up falling 70-62. San Diego shot 45 percent from the field but shot poorly from the foul line (9 of 15) and committed 16 turnovers.
BYU isn’t likely to underestimate the Toreros. Last year USD was just 2-14 in WCC play and 9-23 overall but took the Cougars to the limit at Jenny Craig Pavilion. T.J. Haws fed Yoeli Childs for a dunk with 11 seconds remaining for a 72-71 lead and the BYU defense forced a miss to preserve the victory.