Ready for BYU-Gonzaga Part 2?
The top-ranked Bulldogs handled the Cougars pretty easily when the two teams met in Spokane on Jan, 7 (86-69) and the two teams were scheduled to play in Provo on Feb. 27.
Due to cancellations and postponements in the West Coast Conference, the originally-scheduled matchup has been moved to Monday, Feb. 8, with a 9pm MT tipoff at the Marriott Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
The last time BYU and Gonzaga met in Provo was a classic, with the Cougars earning a 91-78 victory over the second-ranked Bulldogs in front of a sellout crowd that rushed the floor when the final buzzer sounded.
That's unlikely to happen since only family members have been allowed inside the Marriott Center this season. The Cougars would be hard pressed to repeat the 2020 upset against the 'Zags, who are undefeated this year.
BYU plays at Portland on Thursday.