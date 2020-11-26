Playing the second game of a back-to-back on Thanksgiving Day showed the BYU men’s basketball team is still a work in progress.
The Cougars ended up with an 86-61 victory against New Orleans in the Marriott Center on Thursday to move to 2-0 this season. But on a night where the outside shots weren’t falling, free throws were clanging off the rim and BYU turned the ball over way too much, the Cougars turned to a new skill the team has working on all summer – offensive rebounding.
BYU, which was one of the worst offensive rebounding teams in the country last season, pulled down 18 offensive boards against the Privateers. That turned into a 26-5 advantage in second-chance points and a 46-16 total in the paint.
The most offensive rebounds in a game for last year’s team was 11.
Alex Barcello led BYU with 19 points, followed by Kolby Lee and Connor Harding with 12 and Brandon Averette and Richard Harward with 11. The board work fell to Harward (10 rebounds) and freshman Caleb Lohner, who had nine. Barcello had seven rebounds as the Cougars finished with a 54-28 rebounding advantage.
BYU needed that effort because it was just 10 of 27 (37%) from the 3-point line and 8 of 21 (38%) from the foul line.
Damion Rosser and Lamont Berzat led New Orleans (0-1) with 15 points each. The Privateers were 22 of 32 from the foul line.
BYU led by 14 at the break and by 16, 48-32, on a pretty spin move by Connor Harding early in the second half.
A 9-0 run by the Cougars – Lee scored twice inside, followed by Trevin Knell knocking down a three then feeding Gideon George for a layup – pushed BYU to a 20-point lead, 59-39, with 11:39 to play.
Later, Barcello hit a 3-pointer, stole the ball on the other end and glided in for a layup to extend the Cougars advantage to 23, 68-45, with 8:12 remaining.
BYU trailed 11-9 with 13:37 to play in the first half when the Cougars size advantage created some momentum. Gavin Baxter and Harward both had putback dunks, Averette stroked a 3-pointer and Lohner cashed in on another offensive rebounds for an 18-11 lead. When Knell popped in a 3-pointer it capped a 16-3 run that gave the home team a 25-14 lead with 8:04 remaining.
With time running down, Harward got on the floor after a loose ball and it ended up in the hands of Wyatt Lowell, who laid the ball in to beat the buzzer for a 41-27 halftime lead.
The first half was a mixed bag for the Cougars. They had 10 offensive rebounds, creating a 15-1 advantage in second-chance points. But BYU also was cold from the 3-point line (4 of 13, 31%) and a miserable 3 of 12 (25%) on free throws.
BYU’s 7-foot-3 grad transfer, Matt Haarms, didn’t suit up for the game as he is still nursing a sprained ankle. Early in the second half, Baxter collapsed to the floor on the defensive end with an apparent knee injury and had to be helped to the locker room.
BYU (2-0) will finish out a busy week with a matchup against Utah Valley in the Crosstown Clash on Saturday. The Wolverines (1-0) drilled Division II Adams State 100-75 on Thursday in their opener.