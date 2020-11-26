Last year, even with all of its success, the BYU men’s basketball team was 344th in the country in offensive rebounding.
Out of 353 teams.
The Cougars ended up with an 86-61 victory against New Orleans in the Marriott Center on Thanksgiving night not because of their 3-point shooting, or their free throw prowess or because they took care of the basketball especially well. To beat the Privateers, BYU had to turn to a new skill the team has working on all summer – offensive rebounding.
The Cougars pulled down 18 offensive boards against New Orleans. That turned into a 26-5 lead in second-chance points and a 46-16 scoring advantage in the paint.
As a comparison, the most offensive rebounds in a game for last year’s team was 11.
“Growing up, my dad always told me if you can win rebounding battle, you can the win the game,” BYU junior guard Connor Harding said. “Coach Pope has been preaching that ever since I’ve been here. If you can double a team up and get more shot opportunities to get more looks at the basket, you’re going to win the basketball game.”
In total, BYU outrebounded New Orleans 54-28. Richard Harward finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds (seven on the offensive end) and freshman Caleb Lohner added nine rebounds with four offensive boards.
“That’s the difference in winning by 20 or barely winning the game,” Harding said. “That’s what changes the game. You can get a rebound and run or get a rebound and get another look. That’s why we won tonight. That’s how important it is. That’s how a team makes it is rebounding.”
BYU needed that rebounding effort because it was just 10 of 27 (37 percent) from the 3-point line, a dismal 8 of 21 (38 percent) on free throws and sloppy with the basketball (18 turnovers). A quick, physical New Orleans team turned the game into a bit of a slog as the two squads combined to commit 51 fouls and shoot 53 free throws.
“We managed to miss a lot of shots today,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “I’m really super pleased with that offensive rebounding. The offensive glass has to become a significant part of this team and it’s really important to us. I’m just so glad to make progress. That’s got move us above 344th on the offensive glass, doesn’t it? It just has to.”
BYU trailed 11-9 with 13:37 to play in the first half when the Cougars size created some momentum. Gavin Baxter and Harward both had put back dunks, Brandon Averette stroked a 3-pointer and Lohner cashed in on another offensive rebound for an 18-11 lead. Trevin Knell popped in a 3-pointer to cap a 16-3 run that gave the home team a 25-14 lead with 8:04 remaining.
With time running out, Harward got on the floor after a loose ball and it ended up in the hands of Wyatt Lowell, who laid the ball in to beat the buzzer for a 41-27 halftime lead.
BYU led by 16, 48-32, on a pretty spin move by Connor Harding early in the second half. A 9-0 run by the Cougars – Kolby Lee scored twice inside, followed by Knell knocking down a three then feeding Gideon George for a layup – pushed BYU to a 20-point advantage, 59-39, with 11:39 to play.
Later, Alex Barcello hit a 3-pointer, stole the ball on the other end and glided in for a layup to extend the Cougars advantage to 23, 68-45, with 8:12 remaining.
“This type of game, where the fouls were 25 to 26, I’m just so grateful for our depth,” Pope said. “Last year I would have had to put Coach (Cody) Fueger in the game because we wouldn’t have had any bodies left. Clearly, we’re just a million miles away from functioning at a high level offensively against pressure so that’s an area where we have to grow.”
Barcello led BYU with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He was joined in double figures by Lee and Connor Harding (12 points) and Averette and Harward with 11 each. Damion Rosser and Lamont Berzat led New Orleans (0-1) with 15 points each. The Privateers were 22 of 32 from the foul line.
BYU’s 7-foot-3 grad transfer, Matt Haarms, didn’t suit up for the game as he is still nursing a sprained ankle. Pope said Haarms will participate in practice on Friday in hopes of playing on Saturday.
Early in the second half, Baxter collapsed to the floor on the defensive end with an apparent knee injury and had to be helped to the locker room.
“With Gavin, we don’t know,” Pope said. “We’re going to get some imaging and we’re really just hopeful and praying that it is something recoverable quickly.”
BYU (2-0) will finish out a busy week with a matchup against Pope's former school, Utah Valley, in the Crosstown Clash on Saturday. The Wolverines (1-0) drilled Division II Adams State 100-75 on Thursday in their opener.