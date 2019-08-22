BYU basketball improved to 3-0 on its tour of Italy with a 71-62 win against Stella Azzura Academy on Thursday in Arena Arturo Feilici.
Yoeli Childs led the way for BYU with 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Jake Toolson added 13 points while TJ Haws scored 12 and Connor Harding chipped in 11. Toolson also added a team-best five assists while Haws had three steals.
BYU got off to a slow start, trailing 16-10 after the first quarter. The Cougars came alive in the second, outscoring Stella Azzura 28-14 to capture a 38-30 lead. BYU carried the momentum built in the second into the third, outscoring Stella Azzura 22-15.
The Cougars conclude play in Italy on Friday with a second game against LCC International at 7 p.m. in Italy (11 a.m. MT). BYU defeated LCC International 87-46 on Tuesday.