At some point near the end of the BYU-New Orleans men’s basketball game, freshman Caleb Lohner turned to head coach Mark Pope and exclaimed, “We love frustration!”
Thursday’s 86-61 victory wasn’t aesthetically pleasing to the eyes of fans who watched the game, but Pope said the frustration his team felt is something that will pay off down the road.
“We’ll learn a lot from this,” Pope said. “We’re super-grateful for this game. We were really fortunate to play two completely different opponents the last two nights. Seeing different looks is really important for this team’s growth.”
New Orleans is undersized but quick and very aggressive, which led to some ugly numbers on both sides: 51 fouls, 53 foul shots and 33 turnovers between the two teams.
“It was super frustrating. Everything was just frustrating,” Pope said. “This game of basketball can be so frustrating. Not because it was an inconsistent whistle but just because the nature of the game can be frustrating. New Orleans is a frustrating opponent because they pressure so much and take you out of your stuff. It was hard to get into the flow of the game because of the whistle. It was just a mountain of frustration.”
BYU had moments of clarity on the offensive end when the players fought through their frustration.
“It’s really, really frustrating when there’s that many fouls called,” Cougar sophomore post Richard Harward said. “But I’ve always been one of those physical, big-bodied players. We’ve been taught in practice that the refs are always against you so we’re used to not getting calls and we’re kind of used to that awkward flow.”
BYU dominated on the boards (54 to 28) and grabbed 18 offensive rebounds to create a 26-5 advantage in second-chance points.
“One of our team’s mantras is ‘turn frustration into fight,’” Pope said. “It’s one of the things we believe in. We’ve talked about it all summer long. It doesn’t become real until you’re in a game and you feel it. It just won’t go away and you can’t fix it. You just have to keep mucking through it. It’s one of the components that makes up a good team.
“A lot of times in this game what you’re competing against actually is frustration. I thought the guys did a really good job of managing it. They just managed it and kept focused. They kept it locked in as best they could and I’m super proud of them.”
SCOUTING REPORT
Saturday will be the first time Pope will coach against his former school, Utah Valley. Pope was the head man in Orem for four seasons, winning 77 games and posting back-to-back 20-win seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
“Mark (Madsen) has done an unbelievable job there,” Pope said. “They had a solid year last year and they are going to have a really good year this year. Every single one of these in-state games – and this is why they are great – is a roll of the dice and you have to guess who’s going to win. It’s going to be an all-out battle. That’s what we look for and we’re really excited about it.”
The connections between the two schools are many. The Wolverines have two former Cougars on their roster (Blaze Nield and Colby Leifson) while there are three former UVU players in BYU blue in Harward, Wyatt Lowell and Brandon Averette. Much of Pope’s staff — assistants Cody Fueger and Chris Burgess along with Director of Basketball Operations Bobby Horodyski — was with him at Utah Valley.
The Wolverines were slated to open the 2020-21 season at Stanford (Madsen’s alma mater) but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. UVU managed to snag a game on Thursday with Division II Adams State, which was in Utah because of a Wednesday game at Weber State.
Former 6-foot-11 Mercer transfer Fardaws Aimaq, who redshirted last season, dominated against the Grizzlies with a career-high 24 points and 18 rebounds in just 28 minutes. While Utah Valley has 14 new players on its roster, holdovers Trey Woodbury and Jamison Overton added 22 points each, both career highs.
BYU has won the past two meetings with the Wolverines (75-65 in Provo in 2018 and 85-58 in Orem in 2017) but BYU fans won’t soon forget a surprising 114-101 loss to the Wolverines in the Marriott Center in 2016.
Lowell and Harward are two years removed from UVU after redshirting in Provo last season. Averette is a little fresher in the minds of the Wolverines, having averaged 12.8 points and three assists for Utah Valley just last year.
“It was a big change,” said Overton about the departure of Averette. “It was definitely a shocker to all of us, but we have a next-man-up mentality. When one guy falls, we’ve got to adjust. We’re not always going to look back like, ‘Ah, we lost a big piece.’ We’re more like, ‘OK let’s go find somebody else to take that spot.’
“It’s just a coincidence he (Averette) is down the street. He’s definitely one of our guys but it’s a dog-eat-dog thing, a competitive thing. There are no grudges held against him, but when it’s time to go, it’s time to go.”