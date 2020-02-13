The way BYU shares the basketball on offense it makes sense that walk-on Evan Troy would take and make the biggest shot of the night.
The Cougars rolled in the second half of a 77-54 win at Loyola Marymount on Thursday but the big news was when reserve point guard Blaze Nield made the extra pass to the corner, where Troy drained BYU’s 18th 3-pointer, a new school record.
That’s amazing,” sophomore guard Alex Barcello told the BYU Sports Network. “We try to be as efficient as possible. We share the ball, try to make the right play and make the extra pass. That just speaks truth to how we play basketball.”
Barcello went 6 of 8 from the 3-point line and led the Cougars (9-3 WCC, 20-7 overall) with a career-best 18 points. T.J. Haws had 17 points on 4 of 8 from distance. Six different Cougars made a 3-pointer with four players getting multiple triples (Barcello six, Haws four, Conner Harding three, Zac Seljaas two and Jake Toolson two). The top 3-point shooting team in the country finished 18 of 40 (45 percent) from beyond the arc.
The fact that Troy made the record-breaking shot was special to Barcello.
“I’m so happy for him,” Barcello said. “I wanted to run on the court but I thought I’d get a tech. That’s my roommate so huge shout out to Evan Troy.”
BYU had made 17 3-pointers in a game three times, including twice this season.
Weird stat thread of the night: The Cougars’ nine-game streak of shooting 50 percent or better ended, Loyola Marymount shot 52 percent from the field … and lost by 23 points.
That’s what 18 3-pointers can do for you.
BYU led by seven points twice during the first half but Loyola Marymount kept reeling the Cougars back in. A 3-point play by Haws with 41 seconds left pushed the BYU lead to eight, 32-24, at halftime.
An 18-2 run in the second half was highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers from Haws for a 50-31 lead with 12:15 to play. BYU led by as many as 26 points in the second half and the only real drama came from the Cougars assault on their own record books.
BYU was 12 of 23 (52 percent) from beyond the arc in the second half.
“I’ll tell you what I’m so proud of is that we started out 1 for 8 (from the 3-point line),” BYU coach Mark Pope told the BYU Sports Network. “Our guys really believe right now. Why can this team come and compete every single time they step on the floor? Because they are more motivated fighting for each other than for themselves. There’s more staying power in that than in fighting for themselves. They want so badly to win for each other.”
Yoeli Childs had six rebounds, becoming the second player in BYU history to pass 1,000 rebounds with 1,001 – joining Kyle Collinsworth (1,047).
Eli Scott led LMU (2-9, 8-17) with 18 points and Keli Leaupepe added 15.
BYU continues its WCC road trip on Saturday at San Diego, which lost at Pepperdine 72-69 on a last-second 3-pointer by Colbey Ross.