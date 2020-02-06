At first glance, BYU’s 85-54 pulverizing of last-place Portland on Thursday in the Chiles Center would seem routine and expected.
Oh, contraire.
The Cougars were just 2-5 in true road games previous to arriving in rainy Portland, so a victory away from the Marriott Center in West Coast Conference play is a sweet one.
Showing no ill effects from a sprained ankle suffered last week against Saint Mary’s, Jake Toolson scored 22 points on 6 of 8 from the 3-point line and Yoeli Childs tallied 16 of his 22 points in the second half as BYU turned a 12-point halftime lead into a rout.
The Cougars defensive effort was stellar as well, holding the Pilots without a point for nearly eight minutes in the second half and just 23 second-half points.
“This gym is hard to play in,” Cougar coach Mark Pope told the BYU Sports Network. “This team has lost a lot of games but they are really dangerous. Our guys were great on the defensive end starting with TJ Haws. This was his best defensive game of the year. Since the San Francisco game he’s been dialed in on the defensive end and he was spectacular on defense tonight.”
The Cougars made their first seven field goals to start the second half and outscored Portland 20-4, with 10 points from Childs as the senior forward finally got untracked after a slow start. A Dalton Nixon layup pushed the BYU advantage to 28 points, 63-35, with 12:43 to play. A 3-pointer by Nixon extended the visitors lead to 34, 78-43, with 5:54 left in the game.
Alex Barcello had 10 of his 17 points in the first half and Kolby Lee contributed a career-best 10 rebounds.
“These coaches are so great working with us on how well we take care of the ball and what are great shots,” Barcello said. “We’re all happy to see it in the game. It keeps us going to see what the coaches are telling us and stressing to us is working. We love it and feed off of it. It’s how basketball is supposed to be played, great team basketball were it doesn’t matter who scores.”
BYU shot 51 percent (29 of 57) from the field, its eighth straight game over 50 percent. The Cougars finished 12 of 28 (43 percent) from the 3-point line and outrebounded the Pilots 47-26.
A pair of 3-pointers -- courtesy of Toolson and Alex Barcello -- got BYU out to a quick 17-9 lead. T.J. Haws dropped in a triple and BYU led by 11, 22-11, with 10:50 to play in the first half. Portland went on a 6-0 run, aided by a couple of Cougar turnovers, to close to 33-29 with three minutes remaining. BYU ended the half outscoring the Pilots 10-2 as Toolson connected on back-to-back 3-pointers. Childs converted a 3-point play with 1.5 seconds showing – his first basket of the game -- and the Cougars took a 43-31 lead into the break.
“They are just believing in each other right now,” Pope said. “When you have a good team it really has very little to do with the coach. It all comes within the team. We are far from perfect and our ceiling is still way higher. But they have found a space where they are actually taking pleasure in trying to make plays for each other and trying to make the right play.”
Toolson was 4 of 5 from the 3-point line in the first half and led BYU with 12 points. Barcello was 2 of 3 from beyond the arc and scored 10 points. Childs was just 1 of 6 from the field and 4 of 9 from the foul line for six points.
Jo Jo Walker led Portland (1-9 WCC, 9-16 overall) with 12 points. The Pilots have lost 13 of their past 14 games and eight in a row.
BYU (7-3, 18-7) will host San Francisco on Saturday at the Marriott Center.