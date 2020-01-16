Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Becoming cloudy. Snow likely late. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy. Snow likely late. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.