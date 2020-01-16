Kolby Lee said Thursday’s meeting with San Diego felt like every other game he’s played in this year.
Well, except for the BYU ROC section chanting his name.
Lee scored a career-high 21 points on a perfect 8 for 8 from the field in BYU’s 93-70 pounding of San Diego on Thursday at the Marriott Center
“Honestly, aside from the fans cheering, it felt like just another game to me,” Lee said. “My teammates hit me, they believe in me and I was able to make shots.”
As for the chants of “Kolby! Kolby!” and “MVP! MVP!” Lee turned on his full “Ah, shucks” Idaho charm.
“I don’t know what that’s all about,” he said. “There are better players on the team than me. It was cool, I can’t lie, but it’s not about me. It’s about the team and all I look forward to is winning.”
The sophomore — nicknamed “Big Kolb” or “Big Idaho” by his teammates — was big all night for the Cougars and was credit with making all eight of his shots, the third-most makes without a miss in BYU history. Many of his shots are quick, quirky two-handed tosses to the basket, which he learned from Cougar assistant coach Chris Burgess.
The shot has earned Lee another nickname: “The Quickie Monster.”
“The quicks save time, energy and effort, and I have a good touch,” Lee said. “It’s impossible to guard and I’ve played against super athletic guys who are really long. Ask Yoeli (Childs). In practice he gets really mad at me because I get the ball out of my hands so fast he can’t block it.”
Lee had plenty of help on the offensive end. BYU totaled six players in double figures for the second straight game. T.J. Haws had 19, Jake Toolson 14, Dalton Nixon 12 and Connor Harding and Alex Barcello 11 apiece. The Cougars shot 56 percent from the field (33 of 60) and made 50 percent (11 of 22) from the 3-point line after a slow start.
“That’s a good hallmark for our team,” BYU coach Mark Pope said about the balanced scoring. “It makes us dangerous and makes (the opponents) scout a little bit difficult. I love playing that way because when you walk into the locker room everybody feels like they were engaged in the game.”
It was Backwards Night at the Marriott Center in the first half. San Diego — which has been shooting 32 percent from the 3-point line and 67 percent on free throws — made 6 of its first 9 from distance and connected on 12 of 13 from the foul line. Toreros forward Braun Hartfield made his first four from the arc, including three in a row at one point.
Meanwhile, BYU struggled to find its rhythm on the offensive end and trailed in the early part of the game.
San Diego led 19-11 after Finn Sullivan tossed in a 3-pointer at the 12:45 mark. The Cougars scored nine straight, including a pair of triples from Barcello, to take a 20-19 lead with 10:12 remaining in the half. The two teams traded baskets until BYU went on a 14-2 spurt to end the half, the highlight a dirty crossover by Haws that sent his defender to the floor, followed by a step-back triple. Lee scored six points in the run — four at the foul line — and Harding dropped in a 3-pointer for a 48-36 Cougar lead at the break.
BYU started extending its lead right away in the second half, outscoring the visitors 10-3 in the first five minutes. The lead kept climbing and reach its apex at 29 (84-56) after an 11-0 run that featured 3-pointers from Harding, Haws and Toolson, who also finished with seven assists.
Lee completed his night a few moments later, tossing in a 3-pointer for an 87-58 advantage with six minutes to play and left to thunderous applause from the 11,339 Cougar faithful in attendance.
Hartfield led San Diego (0-5 WCC, 7-13 overall) with 21 points and Joey Calcaterra added 16.
Childs missed his third straight game after suffering a finger injury last Tuesday. Pope said Childs has begun working out again but is still probably a week or so out. The Cougars were also without freshman guard Trevin Knell, who broke his thumb during Thursday’s shoot around and will be out about three weeks.
West Coast Conference Commissioner Gloria Nevarez was in attendance on press row and spent about 15 minutes chatting with BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe.
BYU (3-1, 14-5) will travel to top-ranked Gonzaga on Saturday.