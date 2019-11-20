TJ Haws and his “perfectly short” shot beat Houston on Saturday.
Now it’s time for the BYU men’s basketball team to move on.
Haws’ fall-away jumper bounced off the side of the rim, straight up and then down through the net at the buzzer for the game-winner against the red Cougars, which is why BYU coach Mark Pope called the shot “perfectly short.”
“I was so happy, for a thousand reasons,” Pope said.
The Cougars are now 3-1 — five games from the return of Yoeli Childs — heading into Wednesday’s regional matchup at Boise State.
“They are good and they’re really hungry right now,” Pope said. “I don’t think they felt great about how they played this weekend. That certainly isn’t who they are.”
The Broncos are 1-2 so far this season. BSU set a program record with a 126-49 win against Life Pacific to open preseason play then lost to No. 16 Oregon (106-75) on Nov. 9 and dropped a 69-60 decision to UC Irvine last Friday.
“They played Oregon and are sitting on a couple of L’s right now,” Pope said. “So they are going to be ridiculously hungry. It’s a good rivalry game and they are going to bring it. They spread the floor and they can really shoot it. They have shooters at four positions but their best player the last game was their 5. It should be a great game. It will be up and down. They’ll push the ball and well push the ball and we’ll see who can guard.”
Junior forward Derek Alston has led Boise State in scoring in each of the first three games with a high of 28 against Oregon. Senior guard R.J. Williams scored 20 points and added 11 rebounds in the loss to UC Irvine.
After four games, senior graduate transfer Jake Toolson leads BYU in scoring (15.3 points per game) followed by Alex Barcello (13 ppg) and Haws (12.5).
The Cougars lead the overall series 9-4 and won the last meeting, 94-56, in 2008 in Provo.