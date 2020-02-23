BYU head men's basketball coach Mark Pope didn't hesitate when he was asked in the post-game press conference about how his team managed to regain control after a big second-half run by No. 2 Gonzaga trimmed a 14-point Cougar lead to just 70-68 with under eight minutes to go in Saturday night's 91-78 BYU upset win over the Bulldogs.
"One of the things that I'm so proud about this team is that we can make that transition from frustration to fight really fast," Pope said. "There was a lot of frustration on the floor. I lost my mind about one thing in particular that I'm not going to talk about. There was so much frustration and things weren't going right for us in a little bit of a stretch. But our guys are in the process of learning to take that frustration to fight."
He explained that the longer a team allows that frustration to control them, the more things go wrong.
"We've lived in frustration at times in this season and we've talked about it all the time," Pope said. "I thought we were extraordinary tonight."
He went on to heap praises on the home crowd for providing the energy and support that helped his guys on the floor rebound from the tough stretch.
"Is there a bigger advantage in the world than that gym tonight?" Pope said. "They fed us. It's a hard place to visit and play, especially when it was like it was tonight. That helped us turn frustration to fight really quickly as well."
While terms like fight and toughness certainly defined the Cougars on Saturday night, in a greater sense they also defined the 2019-20 BYU squad individually and as a whole.
Consider just some of the challenges some of the Cougar seniors have gone through during their college careers:
- Yoeli Childs returned to Provo for his senior season only to have to sit nine games do to an absurd NCAA suspension, then miss more time due to injury.
- TJ Haws came to BYU as part of the over-hyped "Lone Peak 3" only to see Knight teammates Nick Emery and Eric Mika leave the program, while his own career was a roller-coaster ride of ups and downs.
- Dalton Nixon is consistently undersized in his role and has been through numerous injuries but kept fighting back.
- Jake Toolson took a medical leave during his sophomore year at BYU and went through two college transfers -- once to UVU and once to return to BYU as a graduate -- but kept finding ways to be successful.
- Zac Seljaas went from being one of the most accurate Cougar outside shooter as a guard to being asked to consistently battle inside for positioning and rebounds against power forwards and centers.
- The entire team adapted to a new system when Pope took over as the head coach in April of 2019, requiring adaptation and finding new roles.
Yet somehow, even through all of the difficult times, the BYU players and coaching staff have managed to turn frustration to fight.
And the biggest payoff so far came Saturday night with a titanic win against an outstanding opponent on Senior Night in front of nearly 19,000 fans in what can only be described as an exceptional atmosphere.
"When you experience those lows, winning is that much sweeter," Haws said in the post-game press conference. "This team has been through a lot this year but what I love about us is that we continue to fight. Adversity comes our way but the next day we are at practice ready to fight. When you have a team that works so hard, moments like this happen."
More than an hour and a half after the final buzzer, Childs was still in uniform on the court at the Marriott Center, talking to fans, signing autographs and doing interviews.
After expending so much energy against the potent Gonzaga frontcourt and leading the team with 28 points and 10 rebounds, it was savoring the reward after having gone through so much that kept him from leaving.
"I just don't want this night to end," he said.