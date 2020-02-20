The reaction of BYU players to the program’s first Top 25 ranking in nearly nine years was pretty typical from the always hard-to-impress college athlete.
“It’s cool.”
The Cougars (10-3 WCC, 21-7 overall) are No. 23 in this week’s Associated Press poll after spending the last several weeks just outside the Top 25. The ranking comes just in time for an important home stand against Santa Clara on Thursday and No. 2 Gonzaga on Saturday.
“It’s definitely really cool,” BYU senior guard Jake Toolson said. “It’s something that is a product of all the hard work we’ve put in. It’s something we’re really proud of but it’s not something that we said before the season that our ultimate goal is to be ranked.
“It’s just a result of the process that we’ve taken this year. We just focused on winning games and our ultimate goal.”
That would be the NCAA Tournament, which because of BYU’s strong resume is a definitely on the table with three league games and the WCC Tournament remaining on the schedule.
Senior guard TJ Haws echoed Toolson’s words.
“It’s cool, but we still have a lot of work to do because that’s not our end goal,” Haws said. “I think our mentality is that our mindset every day coming into practice and coming into this game tomorrow hasn’t changed. We’ve got to keep winning games and that starts tomorrow.”
It’s also Mark Pope’s first ranking as a head coach.
“I think we have a really solid resume,” Pope said. “I think it’s a by-product of what these guys have tried to do all season long. If for some reason the voters don’t rank us next week it doesn’t really change our job. Our job is to get better every day and to come play. I would love to say that the sports writers are really attracted to my incredible wit and humor but I don’t think that’s why they voted us No.23. It’s because we have a good team and the guys have played really well.”
Pope said the ranking should be a big boost for long-suffering Cougar basketball fans.
“I feel is so happy for BYU fans right now,” he said. “We can keep getting better every day and we can keep moving toward the goals we have or we can not. The ranking doesn’t really affect that. But I do know that it means something. It means something to people and we care about our fans our community and our school and how it is represented. For all those reasons it’s really fun and rewarding. In terms of in the trenches for us, we still have the same job.”
Scouting report
Santa Clara got off to a fast start in 2019-20, posting a 14-2 record. Only two of the games — losses to Stanford and Nevada — were away from the Leavey Center. Since that fast start, the Broncos are just 4-7 and have lost three in a row and four of their past five games.
Santa Clara did earn a one-point win at Saint Mary’s (67-66) and a victory against Pacific (84-80) in January.
Josip Vrankic (6-9 Jr. F) leads the Broncos is scoring in WCC play at 14.7 points per game and Trey Wertz (6-4 So. G) has contributed 11.3 points and 4.1 assists per game.
“We’ve been watching them and they are really good,” Pope said. “They are really scary. They are the 15th longest team in the country. They’ve won big games on the road this season and they can really shoot it. They are really physical in the post, ducking in transition on ball screens and that’s been a problem for us in the past. It’s really concerning.”
BYU has had a lot of success against Santa Clara since joining the WCC (14-1) and is 17-2 against the Broncos in the Marriott Center. There should be a good crowd on Thursday and Saturday’s meeting with Gonzaga is already a sellout.
“That’s the thing that makes me happy is people have got to witness these guys trying to grow and figure things out. They’ve got to witness these guys serve each other and sacrifice for each other through the season. It’s actually really fun to watch and fun to know their stories. People are also excited that these guys have put a good product on the floor and when you come to a game they can see them put their heart and soul on the floor, win or lose. I think they leave the gym inspired.”