BYU pulled off a great escape on Saturday with a last-second victory at San Diego.
For their next trick, the Cougars will play the part of a ranked team.
On Monday BYU found itself in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since 2011, checking in at No. 23 with 188 votes.
The last game the Cougars played as a ranked team was in the 2011 NCAA Sweet 16 against Florida in New Orleans as the No. 10 team in the country.
By Jimmer, that’s a pretty long drought.
As it happens, BYU will play two games at home this week against Santa Clara and No. 2 Gonzaga. It will be the first the Cougars have played at home as a ranked team since playing Wyoming as the No. 3 team in the country in 2011.
That was BYU’s second game after sophomore center Brandon Davies was suspended for Honor Code violations. The Cougars lost at home to New Mexico 82-64 but then waxed Wyoming 102-78 two days later. BYU went on to advance to the Sweet 16 before losing to Florida in overtime. Jimmer Fredette was named a first team All-American and the collge basketball player of the year.
The Cougars have won six games in a row since losing to San Francisco 83-82 on Jan. 25. BYU won twice on the road last week, routing Loyola Marymount 77-54 and edging out San Diego 72-71.
Saturday will be the first time the Cougars have played Gonzaga where both teams will be ranked. Early reports are that the Marriott Center will be sold out for that game.