BYU’s offense was hit-and-miss for most of the game against a shifting, aggressive Loyola Marymount defense.
On some nights that scenario could result in a loss. In the past, it often did. But on Saturday night in the Marriott Center, the Cougars simply turned to their defense.
It was a grind until the last ten minutes, but BYU earned a 63-38 victory against the Lions on Saturday, holding the LMU to a season low in points, scoring 20 points off 21 turnovers and picking up 12 steals.
“Early in the season when shots were not falling and we didn’t have a good flow on offense, it affected us on the on defensive end,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “That didn’t affect us on the defensive end at all tonight. I can’t tell you how proud I am of our team that despite the frustration and the muddiness, with some guys frustrated with the ball movement and play calling and everything else, that these guys came and competed on the defensive end on every single possession.”
That focus paid off with a pair of 13-2 runs – one in the first half and one in the second – that allowed BYU to push away from a stubborn LMU team. The Cougars closed the game on an 18-4 run to reach the final 25-point margin.
Yoeli Childs, who faced double teams all night, led the Cougars (1-0 WCC, 12-4 overall) with 19 points and 12 rebounds, his 41st career double-double. Childs also moved into ninth place all-time in scoring at BYU. Jake Toolson added 13 points on 3 of 6 from the 3-point line and contributed four assists and five steals.
Eli Scott paced LMU (1-1, 7-9) with 15 points, but the Lions shot just 34 percent (16 of 47) from the field and 2 of 15 (13 percent) from the 3-point line. LMU also committed 21 turnovers.
“We were so locked in as a team on defense,” Childs said. “It wasn’t about individual, 1-on-1 defense. It was about being in gaps, being in help and rotating. We did such a good job playing on the defensive end.”
BYU led by five, 24-19, at halftime and stretched that advantage to 15, 44-29, after a 13-2 run around the ten-minute mark. Toolson had his hands all over that burst, scoring five points and finding Dalton Nixon and Connor Harding for wide-open 3-point shots.
“We knew coming in that they were going to change defenses and try to trick us,” Toolson said. “They wanted to try to make us slow down and figure them out, but what we wanted to do was to be assertive and play with force so that no matter what they were doing defensively, we didn’t stop to try and pick it apart, we just kept playing hard. When they brought the double in the post, it’s a numbers game. They can’t guard the rest of the team and I just tried to find the open player.”
LMU stayed close behind Scott’s work inside but the Cougars pulled away with some good defensive pressure. Childs blocked a Scott 3-pointer and got a dunk on the other end, and on BYU’s next possession Kolby Lee worked hard for a tip-in for a 53-36 Cougar lead with 4:19 to play. Alex Barcello kept BYU rolling with a fast break layup off a feed from TJ Haws. Toolson tossed in a 3-pointer and Barcello followed with another triple for a 61-36 bulge with 3:05 remaining.
The first 20 minutes was one of those “ugh” shooting halves for both teams. Loyola Marymount converted just 33 percent (8 of 24) from the field and 20 percent (2 of 10) from the 3-point line. BYU countered with an equally ugly effort, making just 32 percent (9 of 28) from the field and 21 percent (3 of 4) from beyond the arc.
The Cougars did have a brief moment of clarity from the 3-point line and it allowed them to open up a lead. Trailing 15-11 with 7:36 to play in the half, BYU caught fire and made 3 of 4 from distance with one each from Toolson, Haws and Childs. That 13-2 burst allowed the Cougars to ease to a 24-17 advantage at the 3:51 mark, but BYU failed to score the rest of the way and took a 24-19 lead into the halftime break.
BYU travels to Moraga, California, next Thursday for a big matchup with Saint Mary’s and hosts Portland on Jan. 11.