Hawaii? Bahamas?
Who's setting up the BYU basketball schedule, anyway?
The Cougars, who played at the Maui Invitational last November, have been invited to another tropical paradise to play some hoops.
Basketball Travelers, Inc. has announced that BYUcwill be one of four teams that will play in the first session of the 2020 Men’s Junkanoo Jam on the island of Bimini in the Bahamas. BYU will play Boston College, George Mason and Tulsa in a round-robin tournament from Nov. 17-21.
The Cougars were 2-1 at the Maui Invitational, beating UCLA and Virginia Tech while losing to No. 4 Kansas.
No. 17 BYU (23-7) is coming off an upset of No. 2 Gonzaga and finish the West Coast Conference schedule on Saturday at Pepperdine.