There weren’t the usual 19,000 screaming fans in the Marriott Center for the BYU-Utah men’s basketball game on Saturday due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the Cougars played like the home court advantage was still part of the deal.
Utah cut a 16-point deficit to eight in the second half and BYU fans watching on TV — as well as the hundred or so family members in the stands — probably started having flashbacks of last year’s game in the Huntsman Center, where the Utes rallied and won in overtime. But this time BYU powered through the finish for an impressive 82-64 victory.
“This rivalry always brings some energy, no matter what,” BYU junior guard Connor Harding said. “It doesn’t matter who is in the gym. Our bench was into it and locked in, especially after what they did to us last year. No one likes losing and we had to sit on that for a year. We had our own energy tonight.”
Harding scored a career-high 17 points on 6 of 8 from the field and leading scorer Alex Barcello, who was held to five points and took just four shots, had a team-high eight assists.
The BYU bench was fantastic, outscoring the Utes 41-16. Spencer Johnson scored a career-high 16 points (4 of 8 from the 3-point line) and Richard Harward was a perfect 7 of 7 from the field for 15 points to go along with seven rebounds. Caleb Lohner added eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
The Cougars also had a 44-28 advantage on the boards.
“Tonight was really important for Alex and really important for our team, and the guys felt that,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “We had contributions from so many guys. Alex has been an unstoppable force for seven games. We’ve seen (opponent’s) game plans the last couple games that they try to take him out of the game. The way we responded to it, teams can’t overkill by try to take Alex out of games.”
Alfonso Plummer led Utah (2-1) with 19 points and Riley Batten added 14. Timmy Allen and Rylen Jones, who combined for 52 points in the Utes come-from-behind overtime victory last season, had 16 points on 5 for 21 from the field.
BYU trailed 14-9 with 13:14 to play in the first half when the Cougars started to create some momentum. Barcello dished to Matt Haarms for a dunk and Johnson for a 3-pointer to tie the game at 14. Some good energy on the defensive end resulted in steals for Barcello and Brandon Averette, which was the catalyst for a 10-0 run. Harward spun his way in for a reverse layup and BYU led 24-16 with 6:52 to play in the first half.
The Cougars led by 14 points, 38-24, after a basket by Harding and took a 40-27 lead into the break.
BYU’s depth made a difference in the first half. Ten Cougars got on the floor and eight scored, led by Harding with eight and Lee with seven. BYU managed 13 assists on 16 made baskets, five for Barcello and four for Averette.
Since trailing 14-9, the Cougars outscored Utah 31-13 to close the half.
Haarms tallied a 3-point play to open the second half and BYU led 43-27. But Utah flexed on offense, making 8 of 11 from the field (3 of 4 from the 3-point line) to cut that 16-point deficit to eight, 56-48, with 12 minutes remaining.
"What I was thinking about most at halftime up 13 was, ‘Hey, these guys punked us last year’ and we were kind of in the same spot,” Harding said. “Pope called a good time out when they cut it to eight. He challenge us defensively and after that we got three or four stops. We were maintaining the pace of the game and focusing on the key things to win games, and that’s rebounding and defense.”
BYU went on a 10-0 burst, with five points from Harding including a layup on a nice feed from Haarms for a 66-48 lead at the 8:14 mark. The most impressive part of that run was that Barcello, who has carried the Cougars offensively so far this season, was on the bench at the time.
The lead reached 20, 71-51, when Johnson banged another 3-pointer and drove in for a layup with 5:33 to play.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our guys,” Pope said. “They answered the bell. This has been such a brutal, brutal stretch. We’ve talked about our schedule and it’s not fair to ask a team to do that. We’ve played eight games in 18 days, traveled across the country and played a game against our rivals. I could feel fatigue growing in my guys but they just battled. Larry (Kryskowiak) personally has owned me in our last two meetings (first at UVU and then BYU). The guys just stepped up and got it done.”
The Cougars (6-2) now have a few days to recover and prepare for a meeting on the road with 24th ranked San Diego State on Friday.